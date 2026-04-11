Biggest storyline, key players: The 42 writers look ahead to All-Ireland SFC

1. One storyline to watch out for in the provincial football championships?

Stephen Barry: Armagh’s quest for a first Ulster title since 2008 could reach epic proportions if they are to traverse a path that features Tyrone, Fermanagh, Donegal/Down, and a potential final against Derry or Monaghan. They have surely suffered enough having been denied three times after extra-time in finals (and two of those after penalties) since 2023. The preliminary round route is a tough one, but it has produced the eventual winner more commonly in recent years. The only teams to achieve it are Cavan (1945 and 2020), Armagh (2005), and Donegal (2011, ‘12, ‘18, and ‘25).

Emma Duffy: After so many years when it was all but redundant, new life has been breathed into the Leinster senior football championship. Meath ended Dublin’s 15-year stranglehold on the provincial title last year, before Louth beat them in the final to lift the Delaney Cup for the first time in 68 years. Who will reign supreme this year?

Sam Mulroy celebrates his goal in last year's Leinster final. James Crombie / INPHO James Crombie / INPHO / INPHO

Declan Bogue: Lookit, it’s no secret that Michael Murphy put a little too much sauce on his, ahem, ‘tackles’ on Kerry’s Dylan Casey in the league final. Murphy scored 1-5 as Donegal won the Division 1 title, yet as he enters the Ulster championship, he will be in the spotlight in the wake of that league decider.

Sinead Farrell: After being dethroned last year, and suffering relegation in the league, it will be really interesting to see if Dublin can rally in the Leinster championship under Ger Brennan. Meath are looking good to be big challengers again this season after winning the Division 2 title as are defending champions Louth. Should results fall their way, they could be meeting their old manager Brennan in the Leinster semi-final.

Ronan Early: I think there is a chance all four provincial finals could be sellouts, or at the very least have an aggregate attendance far bigger than in recent years. A hypothetical Leinster final of Dublin or Louth versus a Meath or Kildare would draw a near full house to Croke Park. A potential Cork-Kerry final in Munster would have more interest than usual given Cork’s progress. The Ulster final will be packed as usual and if Mayo or Roscommon play Galway in the Connacht final that would be a full house, or close.

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2. Pick one game or potential pairing you’re looking forward to in the provinces?

SB: A potential Louth-Dublin semi-final. Will Ger Brennan be on the line against his former proteges? The last time the Dubs got the opportunity to dethrone Leinster titleholders was their semi-final against Meath back in 2002. If they remain vulnerable in their own backyard, it will show here.

ED: Promising start in Ulster with Armagh v Tyrone this weekend.

DB: Outside of Kerry playing in an All-Ireland final against whoever, there is no bigger game in Gaelic football right now than Donegal and Armagh. Should they reach that point, all the spite and dislike they clearly have for each other will get another airing.

Armagh's Conor Turbitt with Shane O'Donnell of Donegal in last year's Ulster final. Ben Brady / INPHO Ben Brady / INPHO / INPHO

SF: Now that Dublin are a more manageable opposition, the Leinster final is looking like another compelling game to look forward to.

RE: Looking past a few counties here, but I think a potential Leinster semi-final of Dublin v Louth could be a good game and occasion.

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3. Which player are you most looking forward to watching?

SB: Kobe McDonald. The idea that 2026 might be the one opportunity to witness the AFL-bound teenager’s potential is a fascinating storyline. He has to juggle a Leaving Cert and U20 commitments, but Mayo’s front-foot style should suit the Crossmolina youngster.

ED: David Clifford, as always. Honourable mention for Kobe McDonald after his impressive league cameos.

DB: Yerra, just put me down for David Clifford for the next ten years or so.

SF: After that impressive league debut, let’s see what Kobe McDonald can do before he departs for the AFL.

Mayo's Kobe McDonald. James Crombie / INPHO James Crombie / INPHO / INPHO

RE: David Clifford the obvious answer. Kobe McDonald too. And Jack Flynn from Meath – powerful, aggressive, good skill levels.

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4. Name the four provincial champions?

SB: Armagh to do it the hard way and snap their Ulster drought. Dublin to reclaim their Leinster crown. Mayo to stop Galway’s five-in-a-row. Kerry to fend off Cork’s charge.

ED: Donegal, Meath, Kerry, Mayo.

DB: Donegal, Dublin, Kerry, Galway.

SF: Kerry, Galway, Donegal, Meath

RE: Meath, Donegal, Mayo, Kerry

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5. Name your 2026 All-Ireland senior football winners?

SB: Jack O’Connor has won the National League title before all five of his All-Ireland crowns. We’ll say losing that Division 1 final to Donegal could be the fuel to break new ground and ignite their first back-to-back title defence under his guidance.

Jack O'Connor celebrates Kerry's All-Ireland final win last year. Morgan Treacy / INPHO Morgan Treacy / INPHO / INPHO

ED: Kerry.

DB: Kerry.

SF: Kerry.

RE: Kerry.

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