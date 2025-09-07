GAA's partnership with Allianz referred to association's ethics committee

THE GAA’S PARTNERSHIP with Allianz has been referred to the association’s Ethics and Integrity Committee.

The insurance company has sponsored the GAA’s National League competitions for the past 32 years, with the sponsorship agreement due to continue until 2030. Allianz also sponsors the Camogie Association as well as Cumann na mBunscol activities.

A report recently published on the website of the Office of the High Commissioner for Human Rights at the UN listed Allianz among the companies that purchase Israeli treasury bonds, which, the report argues, play a “critical role in funding the ongoing assault on Gaza”.

The report was written by UN special rapporteur (independent human rights expert) on Human Rights in the Occupied Palestinian Territories, Francesca Albanese.

Last month, 800 current and former players from Gaelic football, hurling, camogie and women’s football signed a petition calling for the GAA to end its association with Allianz. The open letter was handed over at Croke Park.

The GAA have confirmed that Coiste Bainistíochta referred its partnership with Allianz to the GAA’s own Ethics and Integrity Committee at a meeting over the weekend.

Another outcome from the meetings of Coiste Bainistíochta and the Ard Chomhairle was that Galway GAA was granted permission to host six of Galway United League of Ireland soccer matches next year.

United’s home ground, Eamonn Deacy Park, is set to undergo drainage works next summer and John Caulfield’s side, who are currently seeking to avoid relegation from the Premier Division, will play six of their home games at Pearse Stadium, Salthill, in 2026.