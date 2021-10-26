Membership : Access or Sign Up
Dublin: 17°C Tuesday 26 October 2021
Advertisement

Tyrone football on RTÉ, while TG4 airing Dublin and Roscommon heavyweight clashes

Three big club games will be televised this weekend.

By Kevin O'Brien Tuesday 26 Oct 2021, 5:30 PM
45 minutes ago 1,002 Views 0 Comments
https://the42.ie/5584465

THIS WEEKEND’S OFFERING of club GAA on TV features action from Tyrone football, Roscommon football and Dublin hurling championships.

pjimage (2) Con O'Callaghan, Mattie Donnelly, Ronan Hayes and Niall Daly are all in club action this weekend. Source: Inpho

Saturday night will see RTÉ 2 air the Tyrone senior football semi-final showdown between Dromore and Trillick.

Trillick’s bid to avenge last season’s county final defeat to Dungannon on penalties sees them take Dromore, who last reached the final in 2012, at Healy Park, Omagh at 7.15pm.

The game will see Dromore’s Niall Sludden face off with All-Ireland winning team-mates Mattie and Richie Donnelly, plus Lee and Rory Brennan of 2019 champions Trillick.

Sunday’s slate of coverage from TG4 begins with the Roscommon football decider between 2018 winners Clann na nGael against 2019 victors Padraig Pearses from 2pm.

Clann boss Liam Kearns, who previously managed Tipperary and Limerick, goes head-to-head with ex-Offaly, Westmeath and Sligo boss Flanagan. Plenty of inter-county talent will be on show including Ultan Harney, Ciaran and Fergal Lennon (Clann na nGael), plus Daly brothers Conor, Niall and Ronan (Padraig Pearses).

Finally, Dublin hurling heavyweights Cuala and Kilmacud Crokes meet in the semi-final at 3.45pm.

SEE SPORT
DIFFERENTLY

Get closer to the stories that matter with exclusive analysis, insight and debate in The42 Membership.

Become a Member

Two-time All-Ireland champions Cuala needed extra-time to advance past Ballyboden in the quarter-final, with Con O’Callaghan, Sean Moran, David Treacy among their leading figures as they bid for a third straight county title.

Kilmacud, led by Dublin’s Ronan Hayes, Oisín O’Rorke and Fergal Whitely, haven’t been crowned champions since 2014 and lost three deciders between 2016 and 2018 (the last one after a replay). 

The42 is on Instagram! Tap the button below on your phone to follow us!

Follow us: the42.ie

About the author:

About the author
Kevin O'Brien
@kevobrien
kevin@the42.ie

Contribute to this story:

Leave a Comment
Send a Correction

Read next:

COMMENTS

This is YOUR comments community. Stay civil, stay constructive, stay on topic. Please familiarise yourself with our comments policy here before taking part.
write a comment

    Leave a commentcancel

     

    About Us

    Follow Us

    Corrections

    Policies

    Content copyright © Journal Media Ltd. 2021 Registered in Dublin, registration number: 483623. Registered office: 3rd floor, Latin Hall, Golden Lane, Dublin 8.

    TheJournal.ie supports the work of the Press Council of Ireland and the Office of the Press Ombudsman, and our staff operate within the Code of Practice. You can obtain a copy of the Code, or contact the Council, at www.presscouncil.ie, PH: (01) 6489130, Lo-Call 1890 208 080 or email: info@presscouncil.ie
     

    Please note that TheJournal.ie uses cookies to improve your experience and to provide services and advertising. For more information on cookies please refer to our cookies policy.

    News images provided by Press Association and Photocall Ireland unless otherwise stated. Irish sport images provided by Inpho Photography unless otherwise stated. Wire service provided by Associated Press.

    Journal Media does not control and is not responsible for user created content, posts, comments, submissions or preferences. Users are reminded that they are fully responsible for their own created content and their own posts, comments and submissions and fully and effectively warrant and indemnify Journal Media in relation to such content and their ability to make such content, posts, comments and submissions available. Journal Media does not control and is not responsible for the content of external websites.

    Switch to Mobile Site

    Sites: TheJournal.ie | Noteworthy | The42 | Boards.ie | Adverts.ie | Daft.ie