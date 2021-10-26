Tyrone football on RTÉ, while TG4 airing Dublin and Roscommon heavyweight clashes

THIS WEEKEND’S OFFERING of club GAA on TV features action from Tyrone football, Roscommon football and Dublin hurling championships.

Con O'Callaghan, Mattie Donnelly, Ronan Hayes and Niall Daly are all in club action this weekend. Source: Inpho

Saturday night will see RTÉ 2 air the Tyrone senior football semi-final showdown between Dromore and Trillick.

Trillick’s bid to avenge last season’s county final defeat to Dungannon on penalties sees them take Dromore, who last reached the final in 2012, at Healy Park, Omagh at 7.15pm.

The game will see Dromore’s Niall Sludden face off with All-Ireland winning team-mates Mattie and Richie Donnelly, plus Lee and Rory Brennan of 2019 champions Trillick.

Sunday’s slate of coverage from TG4 begins with the Roscommon football decider between 2018 winners Clann na nGael against 2019 victors Padraig Pearses from 2pm.

Clann boss Liam Kearns, who previously managed Tipperary and Limerick, goes head-to-head with ex-Offaly, Westmeath and Sligo boss Flanagan. Plenty of inter-county talent will be on show including Ultan Harney, Ciaran and Fergal Lennon (Clann na nGael), plus Daly brothers Conor, Niall and Ronan (Padraig Pearses).

Finally, Dublin hurling heavyweights Cuala and Kilmacud Crokes meet in the semi-final at 3.45pm.

SEE SPORT

DIFFERENTLY Get closer to the stories that matter with exclusive analysis, insight and debate in The42 Membership. Become a Member

Two-time All-Ireland champions Cuala needed extra-time to advance past Ballyboden in the quarter-final, with Con O’Callaghan, Sean Moran, David Treacy among their leading figures as they bid for a third straight county title.

Kilmacud, led by Dublin’s Ronan Hayes, Oisín O’Rorke and Fergal Whitely, haven’t been crowned champions since 2014 and lost three deciders between 2016 and 2018 (the last one after a replay).

The42 is on Instagram! Tap the button below on your phone to follow us!