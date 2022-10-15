Dublin football decider, All-Ireland winners on show in Kerry, last four in Mayo

1. Dublin title up for grabs

Defending champions Kilmacud Crokes will put their title on the line this weekend when they face Na Fianna in the Dublin senior football decider.

It will be a repeat of the 2005 final where a Crokes side — who were also the reigning holders at the time — emerged as heavy victors.

Interestingly, both clubs have also qualified for this year’s Dublin senior hurling final, meaning the outcome of the football showpiece could potentially set up the first part of a magnificent double for one of the sides.

Na Fianna come into this football final on the back of a 10-point victory over Ballyboden, while this year’s All-Ireland finalists overcame Thomas Davis in their final-four clash.

Paul Mannion is a key absentee for Crokes due a serious ankle injury which could end up becoming a major factor in determining a winner at Parnell Park.

2. Poignant re-fixture for Donegal final

The 2022 senior football between Naomh Conaill and St Eunan’s, which was originally scheduled to take place last weekend, will get underway on Saturday.

A refixture was announced following the tragic events at Creeslough where an explosion at a petrol station resulted in the deaths of 10 people.

The teams are set for a rematch of last year’s final where St Eunan’s ended a seven-year wait to clinch top-tier honours in convincing style. In doing so, they also halted Naomh Conaill’s three-in-a-row drive. This will be the sixth time that these two have formed the pairing for the Donegal SFC final.

Kilcar provided stiff opposition for St Eunan’s in the semi-final while Naomh Conaill secured a two-point win over Gaoth Dobhair.

3. Kerry’s final four go to war

David Clifford. Source: Laszlo Geczo/INPHO

It’s semi-final time in the Kingdom as Feale Rangers, Mid Kerry, Dingle and East Kerry all battle it out for a spot in the decider.

Feale Rangers v Mid Kerry is first up on Saturday evening before Dingle and East Kerry face off in the other tie on Sunday.

Mid Kerry edged out a Templenoe outfit in their last fixture that boasted some key All-Ireland winning talents including the Spillane brothers Adrian and Killian, as well as star defender Tadhg Morley.

Meanwhile, Feale Rangers produced the shock of the championship last weekend when they stunned defending champions Austin Stacks after extra-time. That result could well bolster their momentum going into the Mid Kerry game.

Dingle, who recently welcomed AFL winner Mark O’Connor back into their ranks, will take on a nicely stacked East Kerry side which includes the powerful Clifford brothers David and Paudie as well as a raft of other Kerry talents.

4. Cavan club ends 51-year wait to reach senior county final

Killygarry and Gowna are the 2022 Cavan finalists and for the former, it will be their first time to reach this stage since 1971.

A line in Paul Fitzpatrick’s Anglo Celt match report from Killygarry’s semi-final win against defending champions Ramor United neatly sums up their rise to this point:

“The team who couldn’t win have become the team who cannot lose.”

Gowna, who contested last year’s final and who share a parish with the famous Mullinalaghta club, will come in as the more experienced side.

5. Down holders out to defend title

Kilcoo after winning the All-Ireland final. Source: Ryan Byrne/INPHO

An incredible 11th consecutive county final beckons for Ulster and All-Ireland champions Kilcoo when they take on St Peter’s Warrenpoint this weekend.

Despite losing their All-Ireland-winning boss Mickey Moran — who stepped down in the wake of their epic triumph this year — Kilcoo remain an exceptional force in club football. They’re now under the stewardship of joint managers Richard Thornton and Conleith Gilligan as they aim to win their 10th title in 11 years.

Warrenpoint will provide familiar county final day opposition for the winners. The sides previously met in the 2019 final where Warrenpoint fell agonisingly short of clipping the Down lynchpins.

6. A shock on the cards in Mayo?

It is semi-final weekend in Mayo with a double-header set for McHale Park, Ballintubber against Ballina Stephenites and Westport versus Castlebar Mitchells.

During the televised quarter-finals, Kevin McStay was a notable observer in the stand. He was flanked by much of his management ticket with Donie Buckley, Stephen Rochford and Damien Mulligan.

The local ties have national consequences. In 2020, Aidan Orme proved his prolific form was the real deal as he pointed Knockmore past Ballina. In 2021, Ryan O’Donoghue delivered at a similar stage, his 1-5 helping Belmullet to their first senior football championship final since 1981.

Out west is well capable of producing a shock like that. Defending champions Knockmore saw their dreams of a three in a row dashed by a youthful Castlebar Mitchels in the quarter-final. Castlebar and Ballintuber are both underdogs on Sunday, but the latter can call on Cillian O’Connor after his superb 1-4 showing inspired them past Breaffy last time out.

Meanwhile, across the board, there are players hoping to make a big impact in the green and red next year. Ballina’s versatile flyer Sam Callinan looks another bright prospect fresh from the athletic half-back production line. Fellow Mayo U20 and Castlebar defender Seán Morahan is also in fine form.

- Compiled by Sinead Farrell and Maurice Brosnan



