This site uses cookies to improve your experience and to provide services and advertising. By continuing to browse, you agree to the use of cookies described in our Cookies Policy. You may change your settings at any time but this may impact on the functionality of the site. To learn more see our Cookies Policy.
OK
Dublin: 19 °C Friday 29 May, 2020
Advertisement
Trending:
RSS

Tags

See other tags

Tags

No green light for GAA teams to train in small groups but walking tracks could re-open

The GAA insist they will stick rigidly to the government’s plan for reopening.

By Fintan O'Toole Friday 29 May 2020, 5:09 PM
35 minutes ago 509 Views No Comments
https://the42.ie/5111249

GAA TEAMS WILL not be given the green light to resume training in small groups until at least the end of June but clubs may be able to soon re-open designated walking tracks at their grounds.

a-view-of-croke-park-as-the-venue-was-announced-as-a-drive-thru-test-centre-fo-the-ongoing-coronavirus-pandemic The GAA have delivered an update during the Covid-19 crisis

The GAA this afternoon delivered an update on their response to the Covid-19 crisis and revealed that if the country moves to Phase 2 as planned, GAA clubs can allow their walking tracks to be used on 8 June.

But they do not ‘envisage a return to training in small groups in Phase 2′ which means pitches and playing areas will remain closed. This may be reviewed in Phase 3 as per the government roadmap.

There was also confirmation that the GAA’s ‘Return to Safe Activity Document’ will be published when the second phase of the plan commences while progress has also been made in re-configuring the 2020 GAA Kelloggs’ Cúl Camps.

a-view-of-the-navan-omahonys-gaa-club-as-the-coronavirus-brings-a-stop-to-all-irish-sport-until-at-least-march-29th A view of Navan O'Mahony's GAA club in Meath Source: James Crombie/INPHO

a-view-of-st-vincents-gaa-club-as-the-coronavirus-brings-a-stop-to-all-irish-sport-until-at-least-march-29th A view of St Vincent's GAA club in Dublin

“The GAA has stuck rigidly to the government’s plan and dates from the outset of this outbreak and will continue to do so, taking advice from medical experts and our own Advisory Committee,” a statement from the GAA read.

“We re-affirm our position that no one is keener to return to games and general games-related activity but this will only be considered when it is acceptable to do so to maximise the safety and well-being of our players, members and wider society.

The42 is on Instagram! Tap the button below on your phone to follow us!

Follow us: the42.ie

  • Share on Facebook
  • Email this article
  •  

About the author:

About the author
Fintan O'Toole
@fotoole13
fintan@the42.ie

Contribute to this story:

Leave a Comment
Send a Correction

Read next:

COMMENTS

This is YOUR comments community. Stay civil, stay constructive, stay on topic. Please familiarise yourself with our comments policy here before taking part.
write a comment

    Leave a commentcancel

     

    About Us

    Follow Us

    Corrections

    Policies

    Content copyright © Journal Media Ltd. 2020 Registered in Dublin, registration number: 483623. Registered office: 3rd floor, Latin Hall, Golden Lane, Dublin 8.

    TheJournal.ie supports the work of the Press Council of Ireland and the Office of the Press Ombudsman, and our staff operate within the Code of Practice. You can obtain a copy of the Code, or contact the Council, at www.presscouncil.ie, PH: (01) 6489130, Lo-Call 1890 208 080 or email: info@presscouncil.ie
     

    Please note that TheJournal.ie uses cookies to improve your experience and to provide services and advertising. For more information on cookies please refer to our cookies policy.

    News images provided by Press Association and Photocall Ireland unless otherwise stated. Irish sport images provided by Inpho Photography unless otherwise stated. Wire service provided by Associated Press.

    Journal Media does not control and is not responsible for user created content, posts, comments, submissions or preferences. Users are reminded that they are fully responsible for their own created content and their own posts, comments and submissions and fully and effectively warrant and indemnify Journal Media in relation to such content and their ability to make such content, posts, comments and submissions available. Journal Media does not control and is not responsible for the content of external websites.

    Switch to Mobile Site

    Sites: TheJournal.ie | Noteworthy | The42 | Fora | Boards.ie | Adverts.ie | Daft.ie