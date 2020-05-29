No green light for GAA teams to train in small groups but walking tracks could re-open

GAA TEAMS WILL not be given the green light to resume training in small groups until at least the end of June but clubs may be able to soon re-open designated walking tracks at their grounds.

The GAA have delivered an update during the Covid-19 crisis

The GAA this afternoon delivered an update on their response to the Covid-19 crisis and revealed that if the country moves to Phase 2 as planned, GAA clubs can allow their walking tracks to be used on 8 June.

But they do not ‘envisage a return to training in small groups in Phase 2′ which means pitches and playing areas will remain closed. This may be reviewed in Phase 3 as per the government roadmap.

There was also confirmation that the GAA’s ‘Return to Safe Activity Document’ will be published when the second phase of the plan commences while progress has also been made in re-configuring the 2020 GAA Kelloggs’ Cúl Camps.

“The GAA has stuck rigidly to the government’s plan and dates from the outset of this outbreak and will continue to do so, taking advice from medical experts and our own Advisory Committee,” a statement from the GAA read.

“We re-affirm our position that no one is keener to return to games and general games-related activity but this will only be considered when it is acceptable to do so to maximise the safety and well-being of our players, members and wider society.

