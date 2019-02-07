This site uses cookies to improve your experience and to provide services and advertising. By continuing to browse, you agree to the use of cookies described in our Cookies Policy. You may change your settings at any time but this may impact on the functionality of the site. To learn more see our Cookies Policy.
Dublin: 6 °C Thursday 7 February, 2019
'Positive' progress made on GAA's bid to acquire former seminary near Croke Park

The 38-acre Clonliffe College site will be used for sports facilities, a new hotel and housing.

By Kevin O'Brien Thursday 7 Feb 2019, 11:04 AM
1 hour ago 1,402 Views 2 Comments
A general view of Croke Park.
Image: James Crombie/INPHO
Image: James Crombie/INPHO

CROKE PARK STADIUM director Peter McKenna said “progress has been positive” on the GAA’s bid to purchase Clonliffe College, which is located beside the stadium.

In October, the Archdiocese of Dublin announced it had entered talks with the GAA over the acquisition of the 38-acre site on Clonliffe Road.

The grounds of the former seminary is currently being used for parking on match days in headquarters.

In his annual report, McKenna stated the Association’s plan is to “deliver extensive GAA facilities, a new hotel to complement a proposed Cusack Stand redevelopment and, importantly, entering into a partnership with a developer to deliver substantial social and affordable housing.

“This project has been the subject of public comment by the Archbishop of Dublin Diarmuid Martin,” he continued.

“We are supportive of his comments and excited by the potential and, to that end, we have been in discussions with the diocese over recent months. Progress has been positive.”

McKenna stated a formal bid has not yet been made. Any potential deal is subject to Vatican and Ard Chomhairle approval.

“These are just outline plans, that we thought were important to put into the accounts because they could be of significance this year,” he said yesterday.

Peter McKenna Croke Park stadium director Peter McKenna. Source: Donall Farmer/INPHO

“Archbishop Martin would have mentioned at a press conference late in 2018 that he was in discussions with ourselves about selling Clonliffe College.

“We’ve had ongoing discussions but we don’t have any deal yet. We haven’t even taken it to Ard Comhairle yet. 

“So by mentioning it there we’re flagging that it may happen in the year 2019 and if it did, the type of plans we have for the area would include GAA pitches, a hotel to support the conference business here.

“That’s the outline of the scheme but until we get a green light from the Vatican, the Archbishop and Ard Comhairle it is still a dream.”

The former Mater Dei building is currently used by Dublin City Council as a family hub for homeless families run by Crosscare. It will not be affected by the expected sale.

About the author:

About the author
Kevin O'Brien
@kevobrien7
kevin@the42.ie

