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Limerick take on Galway on Saturday night. James Lawlor/INPHO
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Here are the links to where you can watch 12 GAA league games live this weekend

Hurling action on Saturday night, football showdowns on Sunday afternoon.
2.49pm, 19 Mar 2026

THE FINAL ROUND of action takes place this weekend across the GAA football and hurling leagues.

Here’s how you can watch twelve games live on TV and livestreaming platforms across Saturday night and Sunday afternoon:

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Saturday 21 March

The Saturday night focus is on hurling with the three Division 1A games all live at 7pm.

Limerick against Galway, a de facto league semi-final tie, is the live TV game on TG4 from the Gaelic Grounds.

Then Cork face Offaly in Páirc Uí Chaoimh on the station’s YouTube channel…

Spórt TG4 / YouTube

Tipperary against Kilkenny is also live from Semple Stadium on the same platform.

Spórt TG4 / YouTube

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Sunday 22 March

There are two live games on TV with TG4 broadcasting relegation-threatened Kildare against promotion-chasing Louth in Division 2 at 1.15pm, followed by the Division 1 game at 3.45pm as Galway host Dublin, in a game which has major implications to determine who will avoid relegation.

The Division 1 game between Armagh, trying to avoid relegation, against Kerry, aiming to reach the league final, is live on GAA+ and the BBC iPlayer at 3.45pm.

At 2pm live on the TG4 player and app, you can watch Wexford against Westmeath, a game that will determine who gets promotion from Division 3.

And the TG4 Spórt YouTube channel is live-streaming five other games.

At 1.15pm, they have three games live from Division 2, all of which have promotion-relegation angles for the teams involved. Tyrone against Cork is live from Healy Park in Omagh…

Spórt TG4 / YouTube

Meath travel to Tullamore to take on Offaly…

Spórt TG4 / YouTube

And in Celtic Park, it’s Derry hosting Cavan

Spórt TG4 / YouTube

At 3.45pm in Division 1, Jim McGuinness takes his Donegal team to Clones to face relegated Monaghan, with a league final spot still within their reach…

Spórt TG4 / YouTube

And finally at the same time in the top flight, it’s the all-Connacht showdown in Division 1 between Mayo and Roscommon in Castlebar

Spórt TG4 / YouTube

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