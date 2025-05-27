The All-Ireland senior football championship heats up, with four games available to watch live on RTÉ and GAA+ across the weekend.
The national broadcaster will show the mouthwatering meeting of Dublin and Armagh at Croke Park on Sunday afternoon, while Derry versus Galway is on GAA+ beforehand. The subscription service will also stream Cork-Kerry and Tyrone-Mayo on Saturday evening.
Elsewhere on Saturday, there’s a triple-header of hurling finals at GAA HQ, with the Christy Ring, Nickey Rackard and Lory Meagher Cups up for grabs. TG4 will broadcast all three games.
The Irish language station also provides live coverage of Wednesday’s All-Ireland U20 football final between Louth and Tyrone, where the first silverware of the week will be lifted.
There’s much more in store, with the Tailteann Cup groups reaching their boiling points, the ladies football championships getting underway, and camogie and underage competitions continuing.
The 42 supports the work of the Press Council of Ireland and the Office of the Press Ombudsman, and our staff operate within the Code of Practice. You can obtain a copy of the Code, or contact the Council, at https://www.presscouncil.ie, PH: (01) 6489130, Lo-Call 1800 208 080 or email: mailto:info@presscouncil.ie
Here's this week's GAA inter-county schedule and TV coverage
ANOTHER BUSY WEEK of GAA action lies ahead
The All-Ireland senior football championship heats up, with four games available to watch live on RTÉ and GAA+ across the weekend.
The national broadcaster will show the mouthwatering meeting of Dublin and Armagh at Croke Park on Sunday afternoon, while Derry versus Galway is on GAA+ beforehand. The subscription service will also stream Cork-Kerry and Tyrone-Mayo on Saturday evening.
Elsewhere on Saturday, there’s a triple-header of hurling finals at GAA HQ, with the Christy Ring, Nickey Rackard and Lory Meagher Cups up for grabs. TG4 will broadcast all three games.
The Irish language station also provides live coverage of Wednesday’s All-Ireland U20 football final between Louth and Tyrone, where the first silverware of the week will be lifted.
There’s much more in store, with the Tailteann Cup groups reaching their boiling points, the ladies football championships getting underway, and camogie and underage competitions continuing.
Here’s the full list:
*****
Wednesday 28 May
Dalata Hotel Group All-Ireland U20 football final
*****
Saturday 31 May
All-Ireland SFC
Group 1 – Round 2
Group 2 – Round 2
Group 3 – Round 2
Christy Ring Cup final
Nickey Rackard Cup final
Lory Meagher Cup final
Tailteann Cup
Group 3 – Round 3
Group 2 – Round 3
Glen Dimplex All-Ireland senior camogie championship
Group 1 – Round 2
Group 2 – Round 2
Glen Dimplex All-Ireland intermediate camogie championship
Group 1 – Round 1
Group 2 – Round 1
Electric Ireland GAA Football All-Ireland Minor Championship
*****
Sunday 1 June
All-Ireland SFC
Group 1 – Round 2
Group 3 – Round 2
Group 4 – Round 2
Electric Ireland GAA Hurling All-Ireland Minor Championship
Tailteann Cup
Group 1 – Round 3
Group 3 – Round 3
Group 4 – Round 3
TG4 All-Ireland ladies junior football championship
Group A – Round 1
Group B – Round 1
TG4 All-Ireland ladies intermediate football championship
Group 1 – Round 1
Group 2 – Round 1
Group 3 – Round 1
Group 4 – Round 1
- With reporting from Fintan O’Toole
To embed this post, copy the code below on your site
Dates For The Diary Fixtures GAA Line-up schedule the line-up TV