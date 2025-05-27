Here's this week's GAA inter-county schedule and TV coverage

ANOTHER BUSY WEEK of GAA action lies ahead

The All-Ireland senior football championship heats up, with four games available to watch live on RTÉ and GAA+ across the weekend.

The national broadcaster will show the mouthwatering meeting of Dublin and Armagh at Croke Park on Sunday afternoon, while Derry versus Galway is on GAA+ beforehand. The subscription service will also stream Cork-Kerry and Tyrone-Mayo on Saturday evening.

Elsewhere on Saturday, there’s a triple-header of hurling finals at GAA HQ, with the Christy Ring, Nickey Rackard and Lory Meagher Cups up for grabs. TG4 will broadcast all three games.

The Irish language station also provides live coverage of Wednesday’s All-Ireland U20 football final between Louth and Tyrone, where the first silverware of the week will be lifted.

There’s much more in store, with the Tailteann Cup groups reaching their boiling points, the ladies football championships getting underway, and camogie and underage competitions continuing.

Here’s the full list:

*****

Wednesday 28 May

Dalata Hotel Group All-Ireland U20 football final

Louth v Tyrone – BOX-IT Athletic Grounds, Armagh, 7.30pm – TG4.

*****

Saturday 31 May

All-Ireland SFC

Group 1 – Round 2

Tyrone v Mayo – O’Neills Healy Park, Omagh, 7pm - GAA+.

Group 2 – Round 2

Cork v Kerry – SuperValu Páirc Uí Chaoimh, 4.45pm - GAA+ .

. Roscommon v Meath – King & Moffatt Dr Hyde Park, Roscommon, 6pm.

Group 3 – Round 2

Down v Louth – Páirc Esler, Newry, 5.30pm.

Christy Ring Cup final Derry v London – Croke Park, 5pm – TG4. Nickey Rackard Cup final Mayo v Roscommon – Croke Park, 1pm – TG4. Lory Meagher Cup final Cavan v New York – Croke Park, 3pm - TG4. Tailteann Cup Group 3 – Round 3 Westmeath v Limerick – Laois Hire O’Moore Park, Portlaoise, 2pm. Group 2 – Round 3 Wicklow v Waterford – Chadwicks Wexford Park, 6pm.

Offaly v Laois – Cedral St Conleth’s Park, Newbridge, 6pm. Glen Dimplex All-Ireland senior camogie championship Group 1 – Round 2 Tipperary v Cork – The Ragg, 4pm.

Limerick v Wexford – Mick Neville Park Rathkeale, 4pm. Group 2 – Round 2 Kilkenny v Waterford – UPMC Nowlan Park, 12.30pm.

Derry v Galway – Owenbeg, 2pm. Glen Dimplex All-Ireland intermediate camogie championship Group 1 – Round 1 Westmeath v Meath – TEG Cusack Park, Mullingar, 2pm.

Antrim v Offaly – Portglenone, 2pm. Group 2 – Round 1 Down v Kildare – Liatroim Fontenoys GAC, 3pm.

Kerry v Carlow – Austin Stack Park, 2pm. Electric Ireland GAA Football All-Ireland Minor Championship Wicklow v Longford – Glenisk O’Connor Park, 12.30pm.

Meath v Donegal – BOX-IT Athletic Grounds, Armagh, 4pm.

Armagh v Kildare – Ashbourne, 1.30pm.

*****

Sunday 1 June

All-Ireland SFC

Group 1 – Round 2

Cavan v Donegal – Kingspan Breffni, Cavan, 2pm.

Group 3 – Round 2

Monaghan v Clare – St Tiernach’s Park, Clones, 4pm.

Group 4 – Round 2

Derry v Galway – Celtic Park, 2pm - GAA+ .

. Dublin v Armagh – Croke Park, 4pm - RTÉ 2.

Electric Ireland GAA Hurling All-Ireland Minor Championship

Limerick v Waterford – FBD Semple Stadium, Thurles, 1pm.

Clare v Galway – FBD Semple Stadium, Thurles, 3pm.

Tailteann Cup

Group 1 – Round 3

Leitrim v Tipperary – TEG Cusack Park, Mullingar, 1.45pm.

Kildare v Sligo – King & Moffatt Dr Hyde Park, Roscommon, 2pm.

Group 3 – Round 3

Antrim v London – Páirc Esler, Newry, 1.45pm.

Group 4 – Round 3

Carlow v Longford – Glenisk O’Connor Park, 1.45pm.

Fermanagh v Wexford – Croke Park, 1.45pm – GAA+.

TG4 All-Ireland ladies junior football championship

Group A – Round 1

Derry v Sligo – Owenbeg, 2pm.

Kilkenny v Limerick – John Locke Park, 2pm.

Group B – Round 1

Longford v Antrim – Glennon Brothers Pearse Park, 2pm.

TG4 All-Ireland ladies intermediate football championship

Group 1 – Round 1

Laois v Roscommon – Laois Hire O’Moore Park, Portlaoise.

Group 2 – Round 1

Westmeath v Down – Ballynacargy GAA, 2pm.

Group 3 – Round 1

Monaghan v Cavan – St Tiernach’s Park, Clones, 1.30pm - LGFA YouTube and Facebook

Group 4 – Round 1

Clare v Offaly – Zimmer Biomet Páirc Chíosóg, Ennis, 2pm.

- With reporting from Fintan O’Toole