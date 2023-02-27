Advertisement
Read Next
More Stories
Bryan Keane/INPHO Action from last year's meeting of Tyrone and Kerry.
# Tune in
Six games live on TV and streaming in this week's GAA schedule
Plenty for GAA fans to enjoy this week.
2.5k
0
1 hour ago

SIX GAMES ARE live on TV and streaming services next weekend as Round 5 of the Allianz Football Leagues takes place.

Saturday’s live games sees Division 2 table-toppers Derry and Dublin face off, while Armagh take on Donegal in the key Division 1 clash.

Then on Sunday there are three Division 1 games in store – Tyrone against Kerry, Galway against Monaghan and Mayo against Roscommon. 

The Division 3 showdown involving Cavan against Down is also live.

Here’s this week’s TV coverage and the full list of GAA fixtures ahead:

Saturday

Allianz Football Leagues

  • 5pm: Derry v Dublin, Celtic Park, Derry – Division 1 – RTÉ 2.
  • 6pm: Laois v Waterford, O’Moore Park, Portlaoise – Division 4.
  • 7.30pm: Armagh v Donegal, Athletic Grounds – Division 1 - TG4.

Croke Cup hurling semi-finals

  • 12.45pm: Cashel CS v St Kieran’s Kilkenny, Birr.
  • 2.30pm: Presentation College Athenry v Thurles CBS, Birr.

Camogie Leagues

  • 2pm: Dublin v Kilkenny, Parnell Park – Division 1A.
  • 2pm: Waterford v Limerick, De La Salle, Grace Dieu; Wexford v Down, Naomh Éanna, Gorey – Division 1B.
  • 3.3opm: Tipperary v Cork, The Ragg; Galway v Clare, Venue TBC – Division 1A.

Exclusive Six
Nations Analysis

Get Murray Kinsella’s exclusive analysis of Ireland’s Six Nations campaign this spring

Become a Member

Sunday

Allianz Football Leagues

  • 12.45pm: Galway v Monaghan, Pearse Stadium – Division 1 - TG4 app.
  • 12.45pm: Tyrone v Kerry, Healy Park, Omagh – Division  1 - TG4.
  • 1pm: Fermanagh v Tipperary, Ederney – Division 3.
  • 1pm: London v Carlow, Ruislip – Division 4.
  • 1.30pm: Wicklow v Leitrim, Aughrim – Division 4.
  • 2pm: Clare v Cork, Ennis; Louth v Kildare, Ardee; Limerick v Meath, Gaelic Grounds – Division 2.
  • 2pm: Cavan v Down, Kingspan Breffni – Division 3 - BBC iPlayer & GAAGO.
  • 2pm: Westmeath v Antrim, Mullingar; Longford v Offaly, Pearse Park – Division 3.
  • 2pm: Sligo v Wexford, Markievicz Park – Division 4.
  • 2.45pm: Roscommon v Mayo, Dr Hyde Park – Division 1 - TG4.

 

 

Author
Fintan O'Toole
fintan@the42.ie
@fotoole13
Send Tip or Correction
Read Next
More Stories
Related Tags
Your Voice
Readers Comments
This is YOUR comments community. Stay civil, stay constructive, stay on topic. Please familiarise yourself with our comments policy here before taking part.
Leave a Comment

    Leave a commentcancel

     