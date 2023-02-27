Six games live on TV and streaming in this week's GAA schedule

SIX GAMES ARE live on TV and streaming services next weekend as Round 5 of the Allianz Football Leagues takes place.

Saturday’s live games sees Division 2 table-toppers Derry and Dublin face off, while Armagh take on Donegal in the key Division 1 clash.

Then on Sunday there are three Division 1 games in store – Tyrone against Kerry, Galway against Monaghan and Mayo against Roscommon.

The Division 3 showdown involving Cavan against Down is also live.

Here’s this week’s TV coverage and the full list of GAA fixtures ahead:

Saturday

Allianz Football Leagues

5pm: Derry v Dublin, Celtic Park, Derry – Division 1 – RTÉ 2.

6pm: Laois v Waterford, O’Moore Park, Portlaoise – Division 4.

7.30pm: Armagh v Donegal, Athletic Grounds – Division 1 - TG4.

Croke Cup hurling semi-finals

12.45pm: Cashel CS v St Kieran’s Kilkenny, Birr.

2.30pm: Presentation College Athenry v Thurles CBS, Birr.

Camogie Leagues

2pm: Dublin v Kilkenny, Parnell Park – Division 1A.

2pm: Waterford v Limerick, De La Salle, Grace Dieu; Wexford v Down, Naomh Éanna, Gorey – Division 1B.

3.3opm: Tipperary v Cork, The Ragg; Galway v Clare, Venue TBC – Division 1A.

Sunday

Allianz Football Leagues

12.45pm: Galway v Monaghan, Pearse Stadium – Division 1 - TG4 app.

12.45pm: Tyrone v Kerry, Healy Park, Omagh – Division 1 - TG4.

1pm: Fermanagh v Tipperary, Ederney – Division 3.

1pm: London v Carlow, Ruislip – Division 4.

1.30pm: Wicklow v Leitrim, Aughrim – Division 4.

2pm: Clare v Cork, Ennis; Louth v Kildare, Ardee; Limerick v Meath, Gaelic Grounds – Division 2.

2pm: Cavan v Down, Kingspan Breffni – Division 3 - BBC iPlayer & GAAGO.

2pm: Westmeath v Antrim, Mullingar; Longford v Offaly, Pearse Park – Division 3.

2pm: Sligo v Wexford, Markievicz Park – Division 4.