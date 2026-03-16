GAA football league permutations: Finals, promotion and relegation to be decided

Head-to-head applies if two teams are tied; scoring difference comes into play if three teams are tied.

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Division 1

#AllianzLeagues Football Division 1 Table after Round 6.



Kerry 2-29 v 0-19 Mayo

Dublin 1-25 v 2-24 Armagh

Roscommon 2-20 v 0-20 Donegal

Monaghan 2-09 v 1-20 Galway #GAALeagueTables #GAA #Football pic.twitter.com/yJlors9kBp — GAA League Tables (@GAALeagueTables) March 15, 2026

Defeat for Donegal and Mayo over the weekend means nothing is decided in terms of the league finalists in the top tier, with Kerry and Roscommon still in contention as well.

Donegal and Kerry (both on 9 points) know that a win in their respective last round games will see them qualify for the final. Mayo and Roscommon (both on 8 points) face off in Castlebar in a match where both must target victory, and then hope one of Donegal or Kerry drop points, if they are to contest the Division 1 final.

Dublin manager Ger Brennan. Laszlo Geczo / INPHO Laszlo Geczo / INPHO / INPHO

At the bottom, Monaghan (o points) are relegated. They will be joined by one of Galway (6 points), Armagh (4 points), or Dublin (4 points). If Dublin lose in Galway next week, they will go down as Armagh have them on the head-to-head record.

For Galway to face the drop, they would have to lose to Dublin, and see Armagh beat Kerry, thus creating a three-way tie on six points, where scoring difference would come into play.

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If all three teams finish on six points, Dublin will have to beat Galway by at least four points to survive. If Dublin win and Armagh draw or lose, then Armagh will be relegated.

Sunday 22 March – (All games 3.30pm)

Armagh v Kerry, BOX-IT Athletic Grounds, Armagh.

Galway v Dublin, Pearse Stadium, Salthill.

Mayo v Roscommon, Hasting Insurance MacHale Park, Castlebar.

Monaghan v Donegal, St Tiernach’s Park, Clones.

*****

Division 2

#AllianzLeagues Football Division 2 Table after Round 6.



Cork 1-31 v 2-19 Kildare

Meath 3-24 v 2-22 Tyrone

Louth 1-19 v 0-18 Derry

Offaly 3-15 v 2-20 Cavan #GAALeagueTables #GAA #Football pic.twitter.com/3dHiTEkOYU — GAA League Tables (@GAALeagueTables) March 15, 2026

Cork and Meath (both 10 points) are in pole position to secure promotion. They both know that a draw or a win in their respective games next Sunday will see them go up.

If either Cork or Meath lose, that could bring Derry and Louth (both 8 points) into the race to go up. Derry and Louth both know they have to win their own game, and then hope at least one of the top two drop points.

If a three-way tie materialises, scoring difference will be the determining factor. Teams are currently in different states in that respect, as illustrated by Cork (+2) and Derry (+42).

Cork forward Chris Óg Jones. Tom Maher / INPHO Tom Maher / INPHO / INPHO

Offaly (0 points) have been relegated to Division 3. There is a scenario where Tyrone (5 points) could join them if they lose, Cavan (4 points) draw or win, Kildare (3 points) win, and there is a major swing in scoring difference.

But it seems more likely either Cavan or Kildare will be relegated. If Cavan win, they stay up. Kildare must win; if they draw or lose, they will go down, as Cavan have the edge on them in the head-to-head.

Sunday 22 March – (All games 1.15pm)

Derry v Cavan, Celtic Park.

Kildare v Louth, Cedral St Conleth’s, Newbridge.

Offaly v Meath, Glenisk O’Connor Park, Tullamore.

Tyrone v Cork, O’Neill’s Healy Park, Omagh.

*****

Division 3

#AllianzLeagues Football Division 3 Table after Round 6.



Fermanagh 2-13 v 1-14 Laois

Clare 2-17 v 1-23 Wexford

Sligo 0-21 v 2-25 Down

Westmeath 4-21 v 3-08 Limerick#GAALeagueTables #GAA #Football pic.twitter.com/93oFZsl6uo — GAA League Tables (@GAALeagueTables) March 15, 2026

Down (12 points) have been promoted with a perfect record to date from their six games. They will be joined by the winners of next Sunday’s game between Wexford and Westmeath. A draw would see Westmeath finish second given their better scoring difference.

Westmeath forward Luke Loughlin. James Crombie / INPHO James Crombie / INPHO / INPHO

Fermanagh (2 points) have been relegated. Even if they were to win next week and Sligo were to lose, they can’t overtake Sligo due to the head-to-head record.

Similar to Division 2, Laois (5 points) could get dragged into relegation trouble if they lose, Sligo (4 points) draw and Limerick (3 points) win, along with an accompanying scoring difference shift.

Limerick must win to avoid relegation. If they lose, they can’t overtake Sligo, and if they draw and Sligo lose, they will also lose out on the head-to-head record against Sligo.

Sunday 22 March – (All games 2pm)

Down v Laois, Páirc Esler, Newry.

Limerick v Fermanagh, Mick Neville Park, Rathkeale.

Sligo v Clare, Markievicz Park.

Wexford v Westmeath, Chadwicks Wexford Park.

*****

Related Reads Monaghan relegated as Galway leave Inniskeen with two precious points Football league round-up: Offaly relegated by Cavan, Down seal promotion to Division 2 Roscommon hold off Donegal's second-half surge to secure Division 1 status

Division 4

#AllianzLeagues Football Division 4 Table after Round 6.



Carlow 0-18 v 1-20 London

Waterford 0-11 v 4-18 Antrim

Leitrim 3-19 v 1-13 Longford

Wicklow 3-19 v 0-14 Tipperary#GAALeagueTables #GAA #Football pic.twitter.com/hHFDt5OluQ — GAA League Tables (@GAALeagueTables) March 15, 2026

Nothing settled here in the promotion race. It’s complex with the top seven separated by two points but the top four – Carlow and Wicklow (both on 8 points), London and Longford (both on 7 points) – have the best chances.

Carlow manager Joe Murphy. Morgan Treacy / INPHO Morgan Treacy / INPHO / INPHO

Carlow and Wicklow both face the same scenario: win and they play Division 3 football next season. The Longford-Wicklow game is key, as Longford target a victory. But Mike Solan’s side could still get squeezed out if they win, and both Carlow and London win, as London have the head-to-head on Longford. London must win and hope one of Carlow and Wicklow drop points.

Antrim, Tipperary, and Leitrim (all on six points) all need to win, while hoping results fall their way in each case.

Sunday 22 March – (All games 1pm)