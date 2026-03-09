More Stories
Mayo's Rory Brickenden and Kerry's David Clifford. James Crombie/INPHO
Kerry-Mayo and Dublin-Armagh the Saturday TV games in GAA league schedule

Plenty for fans to enjoy.
5.28pm, 9 Mar 2026

KERRY AGAINST MAYO and Dublin’s meeting with Armagh are the headline TV games on Saturday as part of this weekend’s GAA league schedule.

Jack O’Connor’s Kerry team take on Mayo in Tralee, a game that will be live on RTÉ One, while Dublin play Armagh in Croke Park, with live coverage on TG4.

There is also coverage on Saturday of the Division 2 meetings with Meath playing Tyrone, and Derry taking on Louth.

On Sunday afternoon, there’s more Division 1 football league coverage with Roscommon facing Donegal, and Monaghan taking on Galway, both games live on TG4.

The rescheduled hurling league game involving Waterford against Tipperary is on the TG4 Player, with deferred TV coverage later on Sunday.

Here is the full list of what’s in store:

*****

Saturday 14 March

Allianz Football League

Division 1

  • Kerry v Mayo, Austin Stack Park, Tralee, 4pm - RTÉ One.
  • Dublin v Armagh, Croke Park, 7pm - TG4.

oisin-conaty-with-david-byrne Dublin's David Byrne and Armagh's Oisín Conaty. Tom O’Hanlon / INPHO Tom O’Hanlon / INPHO / INPHO

Division 2

  • Louth v Derry, DEFY Páirc Mhuire, Ardee, 3pm - BBC iPlayer.
  • Cork v Kildare, Páirc Uí Rinn, 5pm. 
  • Meath v Tyrone, Croke Park, 5pm - TG4 player.

Division 3

  • Fermanagh v Laois, Brewster Park, Enniskillen, 6pm. 

Division 4

  • Carlow v Laois, Netwatch Cullen Park, 6pm.

- – -

Dalata Hotel Group Munster U20 Football Championship

Round 1

  • Clare v Tipperary, Quilty, 2pm - Clubber.
  • Limerick v Waterford, Rathkeale, 2pm - Clubber.

- – -

Centra Camogie Leagues

Division 1A

  • Cork v Tipperary, Venue TBC, 1pm.
  • Antrim v Galway, Venue TBC, 2pm.
  • Waterford v Kilkenny, Venue TBC, 3pm.

Division 1B

  • Clare v Down, Venue TBC, 2pm.
  • Limerick v Wexford, Venue TBC, 2pm.
  • Dublin v Offaly, Venue TBC, 2pm.

- – - 

AIG O’Connor Cup Final

(Colleges Third-Level Ladies Football)

  • DCU DÉ v TU Dublin, DCU Sportsground, 2pm - Spórt TG4 YouTube.

*****

Sunday 15 March

Allianz Football League

Division 1

  • Roscommon v Donegal, King & Moffatt Dr Hyde Park, 1.30pm - TG4.
  • Monaghan v Galway, Grattan Park, Inniskeen, 3.45pm.

Division 2

  • Offaly v Cavan, Glenisk O’Connor Park, Tullamore, 2pm. 

Division 3

  • Clare v Wexford, Zimmer Biomet Páirc Chíosóg, Ennis, 1pm.
  • Sligo v Down, Markievicz Park, 2pm.
  • Westmeath v Limerick, TEG Cusack Park, Mullingar, 2pm.

Division 4

  • Waterford v Antrim, Cappoquin Logistics Fraher Field, Dungarvan, 1pm.
  • Leitrim v Longford, Heartland Credit Union Páirc Seán MacDiarmada, Carrick-on-Shannon, 2pm.
  • Wicklow v Tipperary, Echelon Park, Aughrim, 2pm.

- – -

Hurling League

Division 1A

  • Waterford v Tipperary, Azzuri Walsh Park, 2pm - TG4 Player/App (Live), TG4 (Deferred).
