Kerry-Mayo and Dublin-Armagh the Saturday TV games in GAA league schedule
KERRY AGAINST MAYO and Dublin’s meeting with Armagh are the headline TV games on Saturday as part of this weekend’s GAA league schedule.
Jack O’Connor’s Kerry team take on Mayo in Tralee, a game that will be live on RTÉ One, while Dublin play Armagh in Croke Park, with live coverage on TG4.
There is also coverage on Saturday of the Division 2 meetings with Meath playing Tyrone, and Derry taking on Louth.
On Sunday afternoon, there’s more Division 1 football league coverage with Roscommon facing Donegal, and Monaghan taking on Galway, both games live on TG4.
The rescheduled hurling league game involving Waterford against Tipperary is on the TG4 Player, with deferred TV coverage later on Sunday.
Here is the full list of what’s in store:
*****
Saturday 14 March
Allianz Football League
Division 1
Dublin's David Byrne and Armagh's Oisín Conaty. Tom O’Hanlon / INPHO Tom O’Hanlon / INPHO / INPHO
Division 2
Division 3
Division 4
- – -
Dalata Hotel Group Munster U20 Football Championship
Round 1
- – -
Centra Camogie Leagues
Division 1A
Division 1B
- – -
AIG O’Connor Cup Final
(Colleges Third-Level Ladies Football)
*****
Sunday 15 March
Allianz Football League
Division 1
Division 2
Division 3
Division 4
- – -
Hurling League
Division 1A
