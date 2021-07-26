Membership : Access or Sign Up
Monday 26 July 2021
Páirc Uí Chaoimh and Semple Stadium to host quarter-finals as GAA fixtures revealed

The hurling quarter-finals are both on next Saturday.

By Fintan O'Toole
Páirc Uí Chaoimh will host the meeting of Tipperary and Waterford.
Image: Tommy Dickson/INPHO
Image: Tommy Dickson/INPHO

NEXT SATURDAY’S ALL-Ireland hurling quarter-finals will take place in Páirc Uí Chaoimh and Semple Stadium after the GAA have finalised next weekend’s fixtures.

The hurling draw took place this morning and now Tipperary will meet Waterford at the Cork venue at 1.30pm.

Then that night it will Cork against Dublin in Thurles at 7pm.

Also on Saturday, there will be a triple-header of Croke Park action with the Nickey Rackard Cup final, the Ulster football final and the Lory Meagher Cup final taking place.

The first of the All-Ireland U20 football semi-finals is scheduled for Saturday with Offaly playing Cork in Portlaoise at 5.15pm.

More to follow…

Fintan O'Toole

About the author
Fintan O'Toole
@fotoole13
fintan@the42.ie

