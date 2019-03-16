2 mins ago

Welcome to today’s liveblog. It’s a hectic day of inter-county action across both codes. Here are the games we’ll be keeping an eye on today:

Football

Division 1

Monaghan v Cavan, 2pm

Galway v Roscommon, 3.30pm

Division 2

Cork v Donegal, 2pm

Kildare v Tipperary, 2.30pm

Armagh v Fermanagh, 3pm

Division 3

Longford v Sligo, 2pm

Offaly v Laois, 2pm

Carlow v Down, 3pm

Division 4

London v Waterford, 12.30pm

Antrim v Wicklow, 2pm

Wexford v Limerick, 3pm

Derry v Leitrim, 4pm

Hurling

Division 1 quarter-finals

Galway v Wexford, 1.30pm

Waterford v Clare, 3pm

Tipperary v Dublin, 4.30pm

Division 1A relegation play-off

Kilkenny v Cork, 2pm

The Meath-Clare tie in Division 2 and Louth-Westmeath Division 3 clash are both postponed after the pitches were deemed unplayable.

We’ll also have live coverage of the Dublin-Tyrone and Kerry-Mayo games later this evening.