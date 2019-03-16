This site uses cookies to improve your experience and to provide services and advertising. By continuing to browse, you agree to the use of cookies described in our Cookies Policy. You may change your settings at any time but this may impact on the functionality of the site. To learn more see our Cookies Policy.
Welcome to today’s liveblog. It’s a hectic day of inter-county action across both codes. Here are the games we’ll be keeping an eye on today:

Football

Division 1
Monaghan v Cavan, 2pm
Galway v Roscommon, 3.30pm

Division 2
Cork v Donegal, 2pm
Kildare v Tipperary, 2.30pm
Armagh v Fermanagh, 3pm

Division 3
Longford v Sligo, 2pm
Offaly v Laois, 2pm
Carlow v Down, 3pm

Division 4
London v Waterford, 12.30pm
Antrim v Wicklow, 2pm
Wexford v Limerick, 3pm
Derry v Leitrim, 4pm

Hurling

Division 1 quarter-finals
Galway v Wexford, 1.30pm
Waterford v Clare, 3pm
Tipperary v Dublin, 4.30pm

Division 1A relegation play-off
Kilkenny v Cork, 2pm

The Meath-Clare tie in Division 2 and Louth-Westmeath Division 3 clash are both postponed after the pitches were deemed unplayable.

We’ll also have live coverage of the Dublin-Tyrone and Kerry-Mayo games later this evening. 

