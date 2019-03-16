Plenty of big football and hurling games across the country today.
Liveblog
Welcome to today’s liveblog. It’s a hectic day of inter-county action across both codes. Here are the games we’ll be keeping an eye on today:
Football
Division 1
Monaghan v Cavan, 2pm
Galway v Roscommon, 3.30pm
Division 2
Cork v Donegal, 2pm
Kildare v Tipperary, 2.30pm
Armagh v Fermanagh, 3pm
Division 3
Longford v Sligo, 2pm
Offaly v Laois, 2pm
Carlow v Down, 3pm
Division 4
London v Waterford, 12.30pm
Antrim v Wicklow, 2pm
Wexford v Limerick, 3pm
Derry v Leitrim, 4pm
Hurling
Division 1 quarter-finals
Galway v Wexford, 1.30pm
Waterford v Clare, 3pm
Tipperary v Dublin, 4.30pm
Division 1A relegation play-off
Kilkenny v Cork, 2pm
The Meath-Clare tie in Division 2 and Louth-Westmeath Division 3 clash are both postponed after the pitches were deemed unplayable.
We’ll also have live coverage of the Dublin-Tyrone and Kerry-Mayo games later this evening.
