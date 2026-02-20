Cork's Shane Barrett to miss two games as suspension upheld

CORK FORWARD SHANE Barrett has had his two-match ban upheld by the GAA’s Central Hearings Committee (CHC).

Barrett saw red against Tipperary after ‘contributing to a melee’, with opponent Jason Forde also being sent off.

The Cork star will now miss clashes with Kilkenny and Limerick.

Barrett and Cork still have the option to take the case to the Central Appeals Committee, should they decide to pursue the matter.

In Gaelic football, Derry captain Conor Glass and Kildare’s Alex Beirne will also miss one match each, having failed in their attempts to have their suspensions overturned by the CHC.

Glass was sent from the park for ‘striking with hand, with minimal force’ against Kildare, while Beirne was sent off for a separate incident in which he was seen to be ‘behaving in any way which is dangerous to an opponent’.