CORK FORWARD SHANE Barrett has had his two-match ban upheld by the GAA’s Central Hearings Committee (CHC).
Barrett saw red against Tipperary after ‘contributing to a melee’, with opponent Jason Forde also being sent off.
The Cork star will now miss clashes with Kilkenny and Limerick.
Barrett and Cork still have the option to take the case to the Central Appeals Committee, should they decide to pursue the matter.
Advertisement
In Gaelic football, Derry captain Conor Glass and Kildare’s Alex Beirne will also miss one match each, having failed in their attempts to have their suspensions overturned by the CHC.
Glass was sent from the park for ‘striking with hand, with minimal force’ against Kildare, while Beirne was sent off for a separate incident in which he was seen to be ‘behaving in any way which is dangerous to an opponent’.
The 42 supports the work of the Press Council of Ireland and the Office of the Press Ombudsman, and our staff operate within the Code of Practice. You can obtain a copy of the Code, or contact the Council, at https://www.presscouncil.ie, PH: (01) 6489130, Lo-Call 1800 208 080 or email: mailto:info@presscouncil.ie
Cork's Shane Barrett to miss two games as suspension upheld
CORK FORWARD SHANE Barrett has had his two-match ban upheld by the GAA’s Central Hearings Committee (CHC).
Barrett saw red against Tipperary after ‘contributing to a melee’, with opponent Jason Forde also being sent off.
The Cork star will now miss clashes with Kilkenny and Limerick.
Barrett and Cork still have the option to take the case to the Central Appeals Committee, should they decide to pursue the matter.
In Gaelic football, Derry captain Conor Glass and Kildare’s Alex Beirne will also miss one match each, having failed in their attempts to have their suspensions overturned by the CHC.
Glass was sent from the park for ‘striking with hand, with minimal force’ against Kildare, while Beirne was sent off for a separate incident in which he was seen to be ‘behaving in any way which is dangerous to an opponent’.
To embed this post, copy the code below on your site
Bans GAA Gaelic Football Hurling Verdict