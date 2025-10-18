Loughrea and St Thomas reach Galway final, Loughmore-Castleiney Tipp double dream dashed

Results…

Galway SHC Semi-Finals

Tipperary SFC semi-final

Loughmore Castleiney 2-9 Kilsheelan Kilcash 1-14

Fermanagh SFC Final

Erne Gaels Belleek 2-14 Derrygonnelly 0-20

Waterford SFC semi-final

The Nire 0-10 Gaultier 0-9

****

NEIGHBOURS LOUGHREA AND St Thomas will meet in this year’s Galway senior hurling final after tonight’s semi-final double-header in Pearse Stadium.

Defending champions Loughrea had five points to spare over Turloughmore in the second game, while St Thomas, who won six titles on the bounce between 2018 and 2023, fired home four goals in their 11-point victory over Craughwell in the curtain-raiser.

Eanna Burke’s goal before the break helped St Thomas lead 1-10 to 0-9 at half-time, before Victor Manso raised two green flags in the second half and Darragh Burke netted late on to seal their 4-18 to 0-19 victory.

Loughrea were in front 0-12 to 0-7 at half-time against Turloughmore, with Shane Morgan and Darren Shaughnessy striking three points apiece, and held that five-point margin to the end as they won `1-17 to 0-15.

In the Tipperary senior football championship, defending champions Loughmore Castleiney were dethroned by Kilsheelan Kilcash at the semi-final stage.

For Kilsheelan Kilcash, they will go on to contest a first senior county final in 44 years while Loughmore Castleiney’s hopes of completing a double-double have been dashed. After winning the senior football and hurling county crowns last season, their hurlers brought them a step closer to repeating that feat last weekend after returning to the final with a win over Holycross-Ballycahill.

But their footballers were unable to maintain the charge as they bow out of the championship after a two-point defeat.

A late two-pointer from the boot of Micheál Freaney, and a point from Senan Butler, proved to be the decisive scores as Kilsheelan Kilcash emerged as victors.

Goals from Willie Eviston and Tomás McGrath helped give Loughmore a 2-4 to 1-4 half-time lead, with Jamie Roche raising a green flag for Kilsheelan Kilcash. The challengers chipped at the deficit throughout the second half, ultimately securing those insurance scores to end their long wait for a place in the final and contest for a first Tipperary SFC title since 1972.

Tomorrow’s semi-final between Clonmel Commercials and Upperchurch-Drombane has been postponed as a mark of respect following the sudden death today of Tipperary senior manager and Clonmel Commercials clubman Philly Ryan.

That goal is worth seeing again!! pic.twitter.com/h0mYbYsDew — Fermanagh GAA (@FermanaghGAA) October 18, 2025

Meanwhile, the Fermanagh SFC final between holders Erne Gaels Belleek and Derrygonnelly will go to a replay after the sides after a late equaliser from Seamus Ryder ensured a draw for Belleek.

Derrygonnelly opened up a 0-4 0-1 lead in the early stages of the first half when Belleek got the first of their two goals through Aogan Kelm. Two Gary McKenna two-pointers helped Derrygonnelly take a three-point lead into half-time before a Shane Rooney score left just one point between the teams shortly after the restart.

It looked like Derrygonnelly were on course for victory as they led 0-19 to 1-11 with time almost up. But Paul Ward supplied Belleek’s second goal after 57 minutes to set up a grandstand finish with Ryder levelling late on to ensure the battle would go to a replay.

In the Waterford senior football semi-final tonight, The Nire defeated Gaultier by a point and will now play the winners of tomorrow’s semi-final between Ballinacourty and Rathgormack.

