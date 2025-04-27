Kilkenny shake off Antrim challenge with strong finish as Donegal return to Ulster final

Leinster SHC

Antrim 2-12 Kilkenny 2-30

Advertisement

Ulster SFC

Donegal 1-19 Down 0-16

******

KILKENNY EVENTUALLY SHOOK off the challenge of Antrim with a powerful finish in their Leinster SHC meeting, while defending Ulster champions Donegal have returned to the final.

Kilkenny continued their winning run in the Leinster series with an 18-point win, but were trailing by one at the break. Derek Lyng’s side took control in the second half, with Eoin Cody leading the way with 1-13 overall.

The Cats started brightly, building up an 0-8 0-1 lead inside the opening 10 minutes. But Antrim reduced the gap to three before James McNaughton levelled the tie with a goal.

Keelan Molloy added a second goal in the 33rd minute to push Antrim into a one-point lead. McNaughton briefly put them two in front before Eoin Cody had the last say of the half to leave the scoreline reading 2-8 to 0-13 at the break.

Kilkenny opened a three-point advantage in the third quarter before Martin Keoghan lifted a green flag. Tommy Walsh, Stephen Donnelly and Cian Kenny added further points to put some daylight between the teams. Eoin Cody’s goal was the last puck of the game as Kilkenny eased to victory.

Donegal had six points to spare against Down as they booked their spot in another Ulster final.

A 20th minute goal from Paddy McBrearty helped build the foundation for their victory as they held a 1-12 to 0-7 lead at half-time.

A Pat Havern two-pointer helped reduce the difference to six in the early stages of the second half, but Donegal controlled the tie, with McBrearty helping himself to 1-4 while Michael Murphy and Daire Ó Baoill finished with three points apiece.

Related Reads Hetherton's 2-3 helps Dublin power to victory against Wexford

They will now advance to a repeat of last year’s Ulster final against Armagh.

Check out the latest episode of The42′s GAA Weekly podcast here