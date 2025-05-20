Here's this week's GAA inter-county schedule and TV coverage

SUNDAY BRINGS THE final round of the provincial hurling championships — and a huge Leinster/Munster double-bill on The Sunday Game.
The RTÉ cameras will pitch up in Parnell Park and Páirc Uí Chaoimh, as Dublin and Galway face off for a Leinster final spot, and Cork and Waterford go head-to-head for the last All-Ireland spot in Munster.
The All-Ireland football championship is in focus on Saturday, with a big double-header on the streaming service: Leinster champions Louth play Monaghan, before the Ulster showdown of Donegal versus Tyrone in Ballybofey.
There’s plenty more on the menu this week: the All-Ireland camogie championships are due to get underway, there are ladies football and underage provincial finals down for decision, and the race for the Joe McDonagh Cup heats up.
Here’s the full list of what’s in store:
*****
Wednesday 21 May
O’Neills Leinster U20 hurling final
Dublin v Kilkenny – Laois Hire O’Moore Park, Portaoise, 7.35pm - TG4.
Dalata Hotel Group All-Ireland U20 B football championship
Monaghan v Westmeath – Kingspan Breffni, Cavan, 7.30pm.
*****
Friday 23 May
Electric Ireland Munster minor football final
Kerry v Cork – Austin Stack Park, Tralee, 7.35pm.
*****
Saturday 24 May
All-Ireland SFC Round One
Group 1
Donegal v Tyrone – MacCumhaill Park, Ballybofey, 7pm - GAA+.
Group 2
Meath v Cork – Páirc Tailteann, Navan, 3pm.
Group 3
Louth v Monaghan – Cedral St Conleth’s, Newbrige, 4.45pm - GAA+.
Group 4
Armagh v Derry – BOX-IT Athletic Grounds, Armagh, 5pm.
Joe McDonagh Cup Round 4
Carlow v Laois – Netwatch Cullen Park, 2pm - Clubber.
Kildare v Down – Cedral St Conleth’s, Newbridge, 2pm - Clubber.
Kerry v Westmeath – Austin Stack Park, Tralee, 2pm - Clubber.
Lory Meagher Cup
Monaghan v New York – TEG Cusack Park, Mullingar, 1pm.
Electric Ireland Leinster U20 hurling final
Kilkenny v Galway – Laois Hire O’Moore Park, 5.15pm.
Electric Ireland All-Ireland minor hurling championship
Clare v Dublin, FBD Semple Stadium, Thurles, 2pm.
Wexford v Limerick FBD Semple Stadium, Thurles, 4pm.
Electric Ireland All-Ireland minor football championship
Monaghan v Meath, Carrickmacross, 11.30am.
Derry v Donegal, TBC, 2pm.
Armagh v Dublin, TBC, 2pm.
Kildare v Leitrim, TBC, 2pm.
All-Ireland senior camogie championship Round One
Group 1
Clare v Wexford, Zimmer Biomet Páirc Chíosóg, Ennis, 2pm.
Cork v Limerick, Páirc Uí Rinn, 4pm.
Group 2
Derry v Kilkenny, Owenbeg, 2pm.
Galway v Dublin, Kenny Park, Athenry, 4pm.
All-Ireland premier junior camogie championship Round One
Laois v Wicklow, Laois Hire O’Moore Park, Portlaoise, 2pm.
Louth v Tyrone, Knockbridge, 2pm.
Roscommon v Armagh, Lisnamult, 2pm.
All-Ireland U23 A camogie championship Round One
Galway v Tipperary, Kenny Park, Athenry, 2pm.
Cork v Kilkenny, Páirc Uí Rinn, 2pm.
*****
Sunday 25 May
Leinster senior hurling Round 5
Offaly v Antrim – Glenisk O’Connor Park, Tullamore, 2pm – GAA+.
- With reporting from Fintan O’Toole
