Here's this week's GAA inter-county schedule and TV coverage

SUNDAY BRINGS THE final round of the provincial hurling championships — and a huge Leinster/Munster double-bill on The Sunday Game.

The RTÉ cameras will pitch up in Parnell Park and Páirc Uí Chaoimh, as Dublin and Galway face off for a Leinster final spot, and Cork and Waterford go head-to-head for the last All-Ireland spot in Munster.

GAA+, meanwhile, will show the Leinster survival shootout between Offaly and Antrim. You can read all the permutations, ahead of a blockbuster day of hurling, here.

The All-Ireland football championship is in focus on Saturday, with a big double-header on the streaming service: Leinster champions Louth play Monaghan, before the Ulster showdown of Donegal versus Tyrone in Ballybofey.

There’s plenty more on the menu this week: the All-Ireland camogie championships are due to get underway, there are ladies football and underage provincial finals down for decision, and the race for the Joe McDonagh Cup heats up.

Here’s the full list of what’s in store:

*****

Wednesday 21 May

O’Neills Leinster U20 hurling final

Dublin v Kilkenny – Laois Hire O’Moore Park, Portaoise, 7.35pm - TG4.

Dalata Hotel Group All-Ireland U20 B football championship

Monaghan v Westmeath – Kingspan Breffni, Cavan, 7.30pm.

*****

Friday 23 May

Electric Ireland Munster minor football final

Kerry v Cork – Austin Stack Park, Tralee, 7.35pm.

*****

Saturday 24 May

All-Ireland SFC Round One

Group 1

Donegal v Tyrone – MacCumhaill Park, Ballybofey, 7pm - GAA+.

Group 2

Meath v Cork – Páirc Tailteann, Navan, 3pm.

Group 3

Louth v Monaghan – Cedral St Conleth’s, Newbrige, 4.45pm - GAA+.

Group 4

Armagh v Derry – BOX-IT Athletic Grounds, Armagh, 5pm.

Joe McDonagh Cup Round 4

Carlow v Laois – Netwatch Cullen Park, 2pm - Clubber.

Kildare v Down – Cedral St Conleth’s, Newbridge, 2pm - Clubber.

Kerry v Westmeath – Austin Stack Park, Tralee, 2pm - Clubber.

Lory Meagher Cup

Monaghan v New York – TEG Cusack Park, Mullingar, 1pm.

Electric Ireland Leinster U20 hurling final

Kilkenny v Galway – Laois Hire O’Moore Park, 5.15pm.

Electric Ireland All-Ireland minor hurling championship

Clare v Dublin, FBD Semple Stadium, Thurles, 2pm.

Wexford v Limerick FBD Semple Stadium, Thurles, 4pm.

Electric Ireland All-Ireland minor football championship

Monaghan v Meath, Carrickmacross, 11.30am.

Derry v Donegal, TBC, 2pm.

Armagh v Dublin, TBC, 2pm.

Kildare v Leitrim, TBC, 2pm.

All-Ireland senior camogie championship Round One

Group 1

Clare v Wexford, Zimmer Biomet Páirc Chíosóg, Ennis, 2pm.

Cork v Limerick, Páirc Uí Rinn, 4pm.

Group 2

Derry v Kilkenny, Owenbeg, 2pm.

Galway v Dublin, Kenny Park, Athenry, 4pm.

All-Ireland premier junior camogie championship Round One

Laois v Wicklow, Laois Hire O’Moore Park, Portlaoise, 2pm.

Louth v Tyrone, Knockbridge, 2pm.

Roscommon v Armagh, Lisnamult, 2pm.

All-Ireland U23 A camogie championship Round One

Galway v Tipperary, Kenny Park, Athenry, 2pm.

Cork v Kilkenny, Páirc Uí Rinn, 2pm.

*****

Sunday 25 May

Leinster senior hurling Round 5

Offaly v Antrim – Glenisk O’Connor Park, Tullamore, 2pm – GAA+.

Dublin v Galway – Parnell Park, 2pm – RTÉ 2.

Wexford v Kilkenny – Chadwicks Wexford Park, 2pm.

Munster senior hurling Round 5

Cork v Waterford, SuperValu Páirc Uí Chaoimh, Cork, 4pm - RTÉ 2.

Limerick v Clare, TUS Gaelic Grounds, Limerick, 4pm.

Electric Ireland All-Ireland minor football championship

Longford v Sligo, Annaduff, 2pm.

Wicklow v Laois, Fenagh Netwatch Training Centre, 3pm.

TG4 Munster senior ladies football final

Kerry v Waterford – Mallow, 2.30pm - Spórt TG4 Youtube

Munster senior ladies football B final

Clare v Limerick – Mallow, 12pm.

TG4 Connacht senior ladies football Final

Mayo v Galway – Hastings Insurance MacHale Park, Castlebar, 1pm – Spórt TG4 Youtube

Electric Ireland Ulster minor football final

Cavan v Tyrone – Brewster Park, Enniskillen, 5.15pm.

- With reporting from Fintan O’Toole