All-Ireland champions Clare out - here are the rest of the Munster and Leinster hurling permutations

AFTER THE PENULTIMATE rounds in the provincial hurling championships, the Munster, Leinster and All-Ireland pictures are becoming clearer.

Limerick and Tipperary are both guaranteed top-three places in Munster after wins over Cork and Waterford this afternoon.

The Rebels and Déise face off next weekend to decide who takes the last All-Ireland spot on offer in Munster.

If Cork win or draw, they qualify; if Waterford win, they qualify.

Clare are now out of the championship. The 2024 All-Ireland champions must play Limerick next weekend, but can’t finish in the Munster top three and won’t progress to the All-Ireland series.

Limerick are odds-on to reach the Munster final and continue their seven in a row bid; John Kiely’s side would have to lose to Clare by 26 points to miss out on the decider.

For Tipperary to reach the provincial showpiece, they need Cork to draw or lose to Waterford.

If Cork win and Limerick win, it’s a Cork-Limerick final.

The Leinster permutations are more straightforward. Kilkenny, the defending five in a row champions, are through to the Leinster final. The winners of next weekend’s showdown between Galway and Dublin will join them; a draw would suffice for the Tribe.

Kilkenny, Galway and Dublin are the top three in Leinster. Wexford can’t now qualify as, even if they were to finish level on points with either Galway or Dublin, both of their rivals hold the head-to-head advantage over them.

Offaly versus Antrim, meanwhile, decides who will drop to the Joe McDonagh Cup next year. The winners survive, while a draw means Offaly stay up.

Next Sunday’s provincial hurling fixtures

Leinster senior hurling – Round 5

Offaly v Antrim – Glenisk O’Connor Park, Tullamore, 2pm.

Dublin v Galway – Parnell Park, 2pm.

Wexford v Kilkenny – Chadwicks Wexford Park, 2pm.

Munster senior hurling – Round 5

Cork v Waterford, SuperValu Páirc Uí Chaoimh, Cork, 4pm.

Limerick v Clare, TUS Gaelic Grounds, Limerick, 4pm.

- With reporting from Fintan O’Toole