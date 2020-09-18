Here's the GAA senior club action available on TV and live-streaming this weekend

Na Piarsaigh, Breaffy and Kiladangan are some of the clubs chasing county senior glory this weekend

Na Piarsaigh, Breaffy and Kiladangan are some of the clubs chasing county senior glory this weekend

IT’S A BUMPER weekend of county senior final action with deciders in Limerick, Tipperary and Mayo all set to be televised live.

RTÉ have the hurling clash of Na Piarsaigh and Doon tomorrow night from the LIT Gaelic Grounds while TG4′s cameras on Sunday are in Thurles as Loughmore-Castleiney play Kiladangan and in Castlebar as Breaffy play Knockmore.

There’s also finals this weekend in football in Down, Monaghan, Roscommon, Sligo, Tyrone and Wicklow along with hurling in Kerry and Down.

While a small number of fans are now able to attend matches again after a lifting of the restrictions, the TV coverage and the live-streaming services provided by county boards remain crucial for fans in trying to access games.

Here’s a list of the senior club action you can take in this weekend.

Friday

Leinster

A busy weekend of Carlow SFC group stage action begins with champions Éire Óg facing O’Hanrahan’s in the first game that is being streamed at 7.30pm.

Laois GAA TV commence their weekend senior football coverage as Courtwood play Rosenallis at 7.30pm.

Saturday

Leinster

The Carlow SFC action continues with Old Leighlin against Rathvilly at 7pm being covered on Páirc TV.

In Kildare the senior football quarter-finals commence with live-streaming on the county’s website of Moorefield v Johnstownbridge at 3pm and Sarsfields v Raheen at 4.45pm.



More Laois GAA TV games are focused upon with Arles-Kilcruise taking on Stradbally at 3.30pm and Arles-Killeen facing The Heath at 5.30pm.

Meath GAA TV have the senior football semi-final tie of Summerhill v Ratoath at 5.30pm covered.

It’s semi-final weekend in the Offaly SFC as first up Edenderry play Rhode at 5pm, the game is covered on www.247.tv/gaa.

Rhode last won the Offaly senior football title in 2018 Source: Lorraine O'Sullivan/INPHO

Munster

There’s live coverage on RTÉ 2 of the Limerick senior hurling final with Na Piarsaigh taking on Doon at 7.30pm.



Ulster

The Derry focus is on senior football with Ballinderry playing Ballinascreen in a quarter-final clash at 5.30pm on the county’s #WeAreDerry on-demand platform.

The Donegal GAA website are live-streaming the senior hurling meeting of Setanta and Burt at 4.45pm.

Páirc TV have the Down senior hurling final with Ballycran playing Portaferry at 4.30pm.

Sunday

Connacht

TG4 are covering the Mayo senior football decider live as Breaffy take on Knockmore at 3.35pm in Castlebar.

The Galway senior hurling championship has reached the semi-final stage. There’s two big games down for decision – Cappataggle v St Thomas at 1.30pm and Turloughmore v Loughrea at 4.30pm – with both live-streamed on galwaygaa.ie.

Roscommon’s county board are live-streaming their senior football final at 3pm when champions Padraig Pearses take on St Brigid’s.

Padraig Pearses substitutes celebrate their winning point in the recent semi-final against Clann na nGael. Source: James Crombie/INPHO

There is also a live-stream of the Sligo senior football final as Drumcliffe Rosses Point go up against Tourlestrane at 4.30pm.

Leinster

Two more Carlow SFC games are on Páirc TV as Mount Leinster Rangers play Bagenalstown Gaels at 1.30pm and Palatine face Tinryland at 4pm.

Dubs TV have live coverage of the county’s standout game of the weekend with Ballyboden St-Enda’s vying with Cuala for the senior A hurling title. Throw-in is 4.30pm.

Cuala's Darragh O'Connell after their recent semi-final victory over Lucan Sarsfields Source: Bryan Keane/INPHO

The Kildare SFC quarter-final programme concludes with the live-streaming of Celbridge against Clane at 1.45pm and Athy playing Round Towers at 3.30pm.

There’s three SFC ties on Laois GAA TV - Ballylinan v Ballyroan Abbey at 1pm, Killeshin v O’Dempsey’s at 3pm and St Joseph’s v Portlaoise at 5pm.

Longford TV have two SFC quarter-finals on their agenda – St Mary’s Granard v Emmet Óg Killoe at 1pm and Mostrim v Abbeylara at 4pm.

Lú TV will bring you coverage of the Louth senior football semi-final double-header as Naomh Mairtín play St Mochat’s at 3pm and Newtown Blues go up against Ardee St Mary’s at 5pm.

On Meath GAA TV there’s another senior football semi-final in the spotlight as Na Fianna play Gaeil Colmcille at 5.30pm.

The second of the Offaly SFC semi-finals is www.247.tv/gaa with Ferbane squaring off against Tullamore at 5pm.

It’s county senior football final day in Wicklow with Baltinglass and Tinahely the last two sides standing. They play at 4pm with the game streamed on the Wicklow channel on www.247.tv.

Hurling is the focus on Iarmhí TV with the Westmeath senior hurling semi-finals seeing Castletown Geoghegan take on Castlepollard at 2.30pm and Lough Lene Gaels meet Clonkill at 5.30pm.

A couple of SFC quarter-finals on the agenda on Wexford GAA TV as St Martin’s take on Horeswood at 1.45pm and then Starlights play St James at 5.15pm.

Munster

The first live game of the day on TG4 is the Tipperary senior hurling final at 2pm with Kiladangan going up against Loughmore-Castleiney.

The Irish Examiner have two Cork games with the Premier SFC quarter-final involving Duhallow, 2019 finalists, and Valley Rovers at 7pm and earlier the Senior A tie that sees Mallow meet Bandon at 4pm.

Kerry GAA are set to have their senior hurling final live-streamed with Kilmoyley facing Causeway at 3.30pm.

Ulster

It’s senior football semi-final day in Cavan with Cavstream showing Castlerahan against Crosserlough at 2.30pm and Cavan Gaels taking on Kingscourt at 7pm. There will be deferred coverage of the county’s hurling final, Cootehill Celtic taking on Mullahoran.

Another Derry quarter-final tie down for decision as Slaughtneil play Glen at 4.30pm on the #WeAreDerry platform.

There’s another senior hurling game live-streamed on the Donegal GAA website with Buncrana facing St Eunan’s at 4.30pm.

In Down the senior football decider pits champions Kilcoo against Carryduff at 7pm on Páirc TV.

Monaghan GAA TV are covering the senior football final at 3pm as Ballybay take on Scotstown.

Tyrone GAA TV have their senior football battle for silverware as defending champions Trillick meet Dungannon at 5.30pm.

Mattie Donnelly and Niall Gormley after Trillick won their Tyrone senior football semi-final. Source: Tommy Dickson/INPHO

