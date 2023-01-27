McStay and O'Rourke name Mayo and Meath sides for league openers

NEW MAYO AND Meath managers, Kevin McStay and Colm O’Rourke, have unveiled their starting sides for the opening weekend of the Allianz football league.

Mayo face Galway in Castlebar tomorrow night in Division 1, while Meath travel to take on Cork in Páirc Uí Chaoimh on Sunday afternoon.

Colm Reape is handed his first league outing in goal for Mayo, the Knockmore man having featured this month in the FBD Connacht League. There is also a first start for corner-back Jack Coyne from Ballyhaunis, while the rest of the team features experienced figures like Stephen Coen in defence, midfield pair Matthew Ruane and Diarmuid O’Connor, with Ryan O’Donoghue in attack at corner-forward.

Mayo have also confirmed Paddy Durcan as their team captain for the 2023 season with Coen and Tommy Conroy as vice-captains.

Meath have handed out three league debuts. Wolfe Tones defender Adam O’Neill comes in at corner-back, having not played minor or U20 previously for the county, as older brother Daniel also starts having returned to the panel this year.

Full-back Michael Flood from St Brigid’s and midfielder Daithi McGowan from Ratoath are the other newcomers involved.

Mayo (v Galway)

1. Colm Reape (Knockmore)

2. Jack Coyne (Ballyhaunis), 3. Rory Brickenden (Westport), 4. Enda Hession (Garrymore)

5. Stephen Coen (Hollymount-Carramore), 6. Conor Loftus (Crossmolina Deel Rovers), 7. Donnacha McHugh (Castlebar Mitchels)

8. Matthew Ruane (Breaffy), 9. Diarmuid O’Connor (Ballintubber)

10. Fionn McDonagh (Westport), 11. Jack Carney (Kilmeena), 12. Jordan Flynn (Crossmolina Deel Rovers)

13. Aiden Orme (Knockmore), 14. James Carr (Ardagh), 15. Ryan O’Donoghue (Beal an Mhuirthead)

Meath (v Cork)

1. Harry Hogan (Longwood)

2. Adam O’Neill (Wolfe Tones), 3. Michael Flood (St. Brigid’s), 4. Cathal Hickey (Seneschalstown)

5. Eoin Harkin (Dunsany), 6. Donal Keogan (Rathkenny), 7. Daniel O’Neill (Wolfe Tones)

8. Ronan Jones (St. Peter’s Dunbyone), 9. Daithí McGowan (Ratoath)

10. Cillian O’Sullivan (Moynalvey), 11. Jason Scully (Oldcastle), 12. Darragh Campion (Skryne)

13. Jordan Morris (Kingscourt Stars, Cavan), 14. Mathew Costello (Dunshaughlin), 15. Shane Walsh (Na Fianna).