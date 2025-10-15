Kildare’s historic Joe McDonagh Cup winners dominate Team of the Year

CHAMPIONS KILDARE HAVE claimed seven 2025 Joe McDonagh Cup Team of the Year spots after winning the competition for the first-ever time.

The Lilywhites take three of the six spots in the backline, with the Boran brothers at the heart of the defence and Simon Leacy slotting in at corner-back.

Laois duo Pádraig Delaney and Diarmaid Conway keep their spots on the Team of the Year, with Carlow’s Paul Doyle claiming his second honour since 2018.

Elsewhere, Laois keeper Cathal Dunne has his place well deserved after his miraculous double save in the final.

Kildare’s midfield partnership cannot be separated with James Burke and Cathal McCabe lining out together in the middle of the park.

Laois’s Paddy Purcell earns back-to-back Team of the Year honours and lines out in the half-forward line alongside teammate Tomás Keyes and Kildare’s David Qualter, the competition’s top scorer.

The full forward line is made up of Carlow’s Martin Kavanagh and Chris Nolan

who racked up a combined 11-55 between them and Kildare’s Jack Sheridan who scored 5-7 in the competition, with an impressive 1-4 in the final.

Gaelic Players Association CEO Tom Parsons said: “Congratulations to the 15 players selected as the Joe McDonagh Team of the Year. While our games are all about the team, it is important to recognise individual excellence, and you have stood out in 2025.

“In an historic year for Kildare as they won the competition for the first time, following up on their Christy Ring Cup success in 2024, seven of their players now get further recognition, capping off a remarkable 18 months for the county.

Joe Mc Donagh Cup Team of the Year:

1. Cathal Dunne (Laois)

2. Paul Doyle (Carlow)

3. Rian Boran (Kildare)

4. Simon Leacy (Kildare)

5. Pádraig Delaney (Laois)

6. Cian Boran (Kildare)

7. Diarmaid Conway (Laois)

8. James Burke (Kildare)

9. Cathal McCabe (Kildare)

10. Paddy Purcell (Laois)

11. Tomás Keyes (Laois)

12. David Qualter (Kildare)

13. Martin Kavanagh (Carlow)

14. Jack Sheridan (Kildare)

15. Chris Nolan (Carlow)