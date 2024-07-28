Brilliant Armagh claim All-Ireland senior football glory with victory over Galway

Armagh 1-11

Galway 0-13

ONCE THE FINAL whistle sounded, the Armagh camp erupted in wild celebration.

For only the second time in the county’s history they have landed Sam Maguire and this latest triumph was achieved in remarkable fashion in Croke Park by a team who have suffered a multitude of setbacks in recent times.

Manager Kieran McGeeney guided his team to glory by a single point, 22 years after realising that dream as a player. They held off Galway’s challenge in the finale, protecting their lead as Padraic Joyce’s team tried desperately to draw level.

Aaron McKay grabbed the only goal of the game in the 47th minute, a score that transpired to be absolutely critical. It nudged Armagh ahead 1-9 to 0-10 and they never trailed thereafter.

The move was started by Aidan Forker’s clever kick pass and Ben Crealey laid off to substitute Stefan Campbell, who burst in from the left wing. When he squared a hand pass into the centre, McKay rushed in and got to the ball ahead of Galway goalkeeper Connor Gleeson to divert it to the net.

Galway's Johnny McGrath and Conor Turbitt of Armagh. Bryan Keane / INPHO Bryan Keane / INPHO / INPHO

The goal gave Armagh a huge lift but they came under extreme pressure to hang on to that advantage. The excellent Céin Darcy pointed in the 55th minute to cut the deficit Galway faced to one, yet they missed a succession of chances to get closer, star forward Shane Walsh’s accuracy and range eluding him.

Armagh broke upfield on 62 with Oisín O’Neill’s kick pass releasing Niall Grimley for a fine point and then four minutes later it was O’Neill himself on target, to stretch their lead to three.

It proved a sufficient position to secure victory. There were over ten further minutes of frenetic action, but despite Darcy and Cillian McDaid nailing points, Galway remained agonisingly one adrift. They had late chances but McDaid was turned over and Paul Conroy, outstanding throughout, saw a difficult shot blocked.

Armagh held on, ultimately grateful to their resilience for steering them over the line. The teams had been deadlocked at 0-6 apiece at the break, level on five different occasions during the first half.

High-profile attackers on opposite sides struggled to find their scoring touch, Walsh and Conor Turbitt both missed frees. Different players emerged in a scoring sense with Crealey and Oisin Conaty notching a brace of points for Armagh, while Conroy scored two superb points for Galway.

The scoring rate exploded after the break, the teams sharing six points evenly between them in the first six minutes of the second half. The quality of the score-taking was impressive, but Armagh made a major move with McKay’s goal in the third quarter.

It put daylight between the teams and for all their effort, Galway could not bridge the gap that existed, Armagh entering football dreamland at the finish.

Jarlath Burns and his Jarly Óg lift the Sam Maguire. James Crombie / INPHO James Crombie / INPHO / INPHO

Scorers for Armagh: Aaron McKay 1-0, Oisín Conaty 0-3, Ben Crealey 0-2, Barry McCambridge 0-1, Tiernan Kelly 0-1, Niall Grimley 0-1, Aidan Forker 0-1, Rian O’Neill 0-1, Oisín O’Neill 0-1.

Scorers for Galway: Paul Conroy 0-3, Céin Darcy 0-3, Cillian McDaid 0-2, Shane Walsh 0-2 (0-1f), Liam Silke 0-1, John Maher 0-1, Robert Finnerty 0-1 (0-1f).

Armagh

1. Blaine Hughes (Carrickcruppen)

4. Barry McCambridge (Clann Éireann), 7. Aidan Forker (Maghery), 2. Paddy Burns (Burren)

5. Connaire Mackin (Shane O’Neill’s), 6. Tiernan Kelly (Clann Éireann), 3. Aaron McKay (Dromintee)

8. Niall Grimley (Madden), 9. Ben Crealey (Maghery)

10. Joe McElroy (Armagh Harps), 11. Rian O’Neill (Crossmaglen) 12. Oisín Conaty (Tír nan Óg)

13. Rory Grugan (Ballymacnab), 14. Andrew Murnin (Naomh Pól), 15. Conor Turbitt (Clann Éireann)

Subs

20. Ross McQuillan (Cullyhanna) for Kelly (45)

24. Stefan Campbell (Clan na Gael) for Turbitt (45)

23. Oisín O’Neill (Crossmaglen Rangers) for Grugan (inj) (52)

26. Jarly Óg Burns (Silverbridge) for Mackin (59)

22. Jason Duffy (Cullyhanna) for Forker (75)

Galway

1. Connor Gleeson (Dunmore MacHales)

2. Johnny McGrath (Caherlistrane), 3, Seán Fitzgerald (Bearna), 4. Jack Glynn (Claregalway)

5. Dylan McHugh (Corofin), 6. Liam Silke (Corofin) 7. Seán Mulkerrin (Oileáin Árann)

8. Paul Conroy (St James’), 11. John Maher (Salthill-Knocknacarra),

10. Matthew Tierney (Oughterard), 12. Cillian McDaid (Monivea Abbey), 22. Céin Darcy (Ballyboden St-Enda’s)

13. Robert Finnerty (Salthill-Knocknacarra), 14. Damien Comer (Annaghdown), 15. Shane Walsh (Kilmacud Crokes)

Subs

23. Johnny Heaney (Killanin) for Finnerty (inj) (10)

9. Seán Kelly (Maigh Cuilinn) for Glynn (45)

25. Tomo Culhane (Salthill-Knocknacarra) for Comer (65)

19. Daniel O’Flaherty (Salthill-Knocknacarra) for Tierney (65)

20. Kieran Molloy (Corofin) for Heaney (75)

Referee: Sean Hurson (Tyrone)