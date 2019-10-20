7 All-Star awards for champions Galway and Kilkenny wins Player of the Year

ALL-IRELAND CHAMPIONS GALWAY dominated the 2019 Camogie All-Stars team with seven players honoured at last night’s awards at the Citywest Hotel.

All-Ireland runners-up Kilkenny received four awards, with two winners from Waterford while Cork and Limerick completed the line-up with one award each.

Galway’s players recognised on the night were goalkeeper Sarah Healy, the defensive trio of Shauna Healy, Sarah Dervan and Heather Cooney, the midfield duo of Aoife Donohue and Niamh Kilkenny, and attacker Ailish O’Reilly.

All-Ireland runners-up Kilkenny are represented by corner-back Edwina Keane, half-back Claire Phelan, and forwards Denise Gaule and Michelle Quilty.

Waterford defender Lorraine Bray and forward Beth Carton were both honoured while Limerick stalwart Niamh Mulcahy and Cork’s Amy O’Connor were rewarded with their first All-Stars.

Galway boss Cathal Murray was named as Manager of the Year after guiding both the county’s senior and intermediate teams to All-Ireland finals with the senior outfit claiming Croke Park glory in September.

Galway’s Niamh Kilkenny also collected the Camogie Association/WGPA Senior Players’ Player of the Year award following Player of the Match displays in both the All-Ireland Semi-Final and Final. Pamela Greville of Westmeath was the recipient of the Intermediate accolade whilst Kerry’s Patrice Diggin was chosen as the junior winner.

Galway's Niamh Kilkenny with Cyril Donnellan. Source: Ryan Byrne/INPHO

All-Ireland intermediate champions Westmeath lead the 2019 Soaring Stars Awards, which were also sponsored by Liberty Insurance, represented by seven players.

Here’s the full list of the winners:

2019 All-Stars team

(Number of awards included after each player)

Goalkeeper: Sarah Healy (Galway) – 1st

Right Corner-Back: Shauna Healy (Galway) – 1st

Full-Back: Sarah Dervan (Galway) – 6th

Left Corner-Back: Edwina Keane (Kilkenny) – 2nd

Right Half-Back: Heather Cooney (Galway) – 2nd

Centre Half-Back: Claire Phelan (Kilkenny) – 1st

Left Half-Back: Lorraine Bray (Waterford) – 1st

Midfield: Aoife Donohue (Galway) – 3rd

Midfield: Niamh Kilkenny (Galway) – 6th

Right Half-Forward: Niamh Mulcahy (Limerick) – 1st

Centre Half-Forward: Denise Gaule (Kilkenny) – 3rd

Left Half-Forward: Amy O’Connor (Cork) – 1st

Right Corner-Forward: Michelle Quilty (Kilkenny) – 3rd

Full-Forward: Ailish O’Reilly (Galway) – 4th

Left Corner-Forward: Beth Carton (Waterford) – 2nd

2019 Soaring Stars

Goalkeeper: Laura Glynn (Galway) – 1st

Right Corner-Back: Laura Doherty (Westmeath) – 2nd

Full-Back: Laura Shinners (Tipperary) – 1st

Left Corner-Back: Nicole Kelly (Down) – 1st

Right Half-Back: Fiona Leavy (Westmeath) – 1st

Centre Half-Back: Sabrina Larkin (Tipperary) – 1st

Left Half-Back: Dervla Higgins (Galway) – 1st

Midfield: Patrice Diggin (Kerry) – 1st

Midfield: Muireann Scally (Westmeath) – 1st

Right Half-Forward: Mairéad McCormack (Westmeath) – 1st

Centre Half-Forward: Sheila McGrath (Westmeath) – 1st

Left Half-Forward: Megan Dowdall (Westmeath) – 1st

Right Corner-Forward: Gráinne McGoldrick (Derry) – 1st

Full-Forward: Pamela Greville (Westmeath) – 3rd

Left Corner-Forward: Tara Ruttledge (Galway) – 1st

2019 Manager of the Year: Cathal Murray, Galway – 1st

Player of the Year Awards

Senior: Niamh Kilkenny (Galway) – 1st

Niamh Kilkenny (Galway) – 1st Intermediate: Pamela Greville (Westmeath) – 1st

Pamela Greville (Westmeath) – 1st Junior: Patrice Diggin (Kerry) – 1st

