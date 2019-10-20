7 All-Star awards for champions Galway and Kilkenny wins Player of the Year

ALL-IRELAND CHAMPIONS GALWAY dominated the 2019 Camogie All-Stars team with seven players honoured at last night’s awards at the Citywest Hotel.
All-Ireland runners-up Kilkenny received four awards, with two winners from Waterford while Cork and Limerick completed the line-up with one award each.
Galway’s players recognised on the night were goalkeeper Sarah Healy, the defensive trio of Shauna Healy, Sarah Dervan and Heather Cooney, the midfield duo of Aoife Donohue and Niamh Kilkenny, and attacker Ailish O’Reilly.
All-Ireland runners-up Kilkenny are represented by corner-back Edwina Keane, half-back Claire Phelan, and forwards Denise Gaule and Michelle Quilty.
Waterford defender Lorraine Bray and forward Beth Carton were both honoured while Limerick stalwart Niamh Mulcahy and Cork’s Amy O’Connor were rewarded with their first All-Stars.
Galway boss Cathal Murray was named as Manager of the Year after guiding both the county’s senior and intermediate teams to All-Ireland finals with the senior outfit claiming Croke Park glory in September.
Galway’s Niamh Kilkenny also collected the Camogie Association/WGPA Senior Players’ Player of the Year award following Player of the Match displays in both the All-Ireland Semi-Final and Final. Pamela Greville of Westmeath was the recipient of the Intermediate accolade whilst Kerry’s Patrice Diggin was chosen as the junior winner.
All-Ireland intermediate champions Westmeath lead the 2019 Soaring Stars Awards, which were also sponsored by Liberty Insurance, represented by seven players.
Here’s the full list of the winners:
2019 All-Stars team
(Number of awards included after each player)
Goalkeeper: Sarah Healy (Galway) – 1st
Right Corner-Back: Shauna Healy (Galway) – 1st
Full-Back: Sarah Dervan (Galway) – 6th
Left Corner-Back: Edwina Keane (Kilkenny) – 2nd
Right Half-Back: Heather Cooney (Galway) – 2nd
Centre Half-Back: Claire Phelan (Kilkenny) – 1st
Left Half-Back: Lorraine Bray (Waterford) – 1st
Midfield: Aoife Donohue (Galway) – 3rd
Midfield: Niamh Kilkenny (Galway) – 6th
Right Half-Forward: Niamh Mulcahy (Limerick) – 1st
Centre Half-Forward: Denise Gaule (Kilkenny) – 3rd
Left Half-Forward: Amy O’Connor (Cork) – 1st
Right Corner-Forward: Michelle Quilty (Kilkenny) – 3rd
Full-Forward: Ailish O’Reilly (Galway) – 4th
Left Corner-Forward: Beth Carton (Waterford) – 2nd
2019 Soaring Stars
Goalkeeper: Laura Glynn (Galway) – 1st
Right Corner-Back: Laura Doherty (Westmeath) – 2nd
Full-Back: Laura Shinners (Tipperary) – 1st
Left Corner-Back: Nicole Kelly (Down) – 1st
Right Half-Back: Fiona Leavy (Westmeath) – 1st
Centre Half-Back: Sabrina Larkin (Tipperary) – 1st
Left Half-Back: Dervla Higgins (Galway) – 1st
Midfield: Patrice Diggin (Kerry) – 1st
Midfield: Muireann Scally (Westmeath) – 1st
Right Half-Forward: Mairéad McCormack (Westmeath) – 1st
Centre Half-Forward: Sheila McGrath (Westmeath) – 1st
Left Half-Forward: Megan Dowdall (Westmeath) – 1st
Right Corner-Forward: Gráinne McGoldrick (Derry) – 1st
Full-Forward: Pamela Greville (Westmeath) – 3rd
Left Corner-Forward: Tara Ruttledge (Galway) – 1st
2019 Manager of the Year: Cathal Murray, Galway – 1st
Player of the Year Awards
- Senior: Niamh Kilkenny (Galway) – 1st
- Intermediate: Pamela Greville (Westmeath) – 1st
- Junior: Patrice Diggin (Kerry) – 1st
