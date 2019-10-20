This site uses cookies to improve your experience and to provide services and advertising. By continuing to browse, you agree to the use of cookies described in our Cookies Policy. You may change your settings at any time but this may impact on the functionality of the site. To learn more see our Cookies Policy.
7 All-Star awards for champions Galway and Kilkenny wins Player of the Year

Niamh Kilkenny won the senior player award with manager Cathal Murray also honoured.

By Fintan O'Toole Sunday 20 Oct 2019, 11:51 AM
7 minutes ago 236 Views No Comments
https://the42.ie/4859600

ALL-IRELAND CHAMPIONS GALWAY dominated the 2019 Camogie All-Stars team with seven players honoured at last night’s awards at the Citywest Hotel.

IMG-20191019-WA0073

All-Ireland runners-up Kilkenny received four awards, with two winners from Waterford while Cork and Limerick completed the line-up with one award each.

Galway’s players recognised on the night were goalkeeper Sarah Healy, the defensive trio of Shauna Healy, Sarah Dervan and Heather Cooney, the midfield duo of Aoife Donohue and Niamh Kilkenny, and attacker Ailish O’Reilly.

All-Ireland runners-up Kilkenny are represented by corner-back Edwina Keane, half-back Claire Phelan, and forwards Denise Gaule and Michelle Quilty.

Waterford defender Lorraine Bray and forward Beth Carton were both honoured while Limerick stalwart Niamh Mulcahy and Cork’s Amy O’Connor were rewarded with their first All-Stars.

Galway boss Cathal Murray was named as Manager of the Year after guiding both the county’s senior and intermediate teams to All-Ireland finals with the senior outfit claiming Croke Park glory in September.

Galway’s Niamh Kilkenny also collected the Camogie Association/WGPA Senior Players’ Player of the Year award following Player of the Match displays in both the All-Ireland Semi-Final and Final. Pamela Greville of Westmeath was the recipient of the Intermediate accolade whilst Kerry’s Patrice Diggin was chosen as the junior winner.

niamh-kilkenny-with-cyril-donnellan Galway's Niamh Kilkenny with Cyril Donnellan. Source: Ryan Byrne/INPHO

All-Ireland intermediate champions Westmeath lead the 2019 Soaring Stars Awards, which were also sponsored by Liberty Insurance, represented by seven players.

Here’s the full list of the winners:

2019 All-Stars team

(Number of awards included after each player)

Goalkeeper: Sarah Healy (Galway) – 1st 

Right Corner-Back: Shauna Healy (Galway) – 1st 
Full-Back: Sarah Dervan (Galway) – 6th
Left Corner-Back: Edwina Keane (Kilkenny) – 2nd 

Right Half-Back: Heather Cooney (Galway) – 2nd
Centre Half-Back: Claire Phelan (Kilkenny) – 1st 
Left Half-Back: Lorraine Bray (Waterford) – 1st  

Midfield: Aoife Donohue (Galway) – 3rd 
Midfield: Niamh Kilkenny (Galway) – 6th 

Right Half-Forward: Niamh Mulcahy (Limerick) – 1st
Centre Half-Forward: Denise Gaule (Kilkenny) – 3rd
Left Half-Forward: Amy O’Connor (Cork) – 1st

Right Corner-Forward: Michelle Quilty (Kilkenny) – 3rd
Full-Forward: Ailish O’Reilly (Galway) – 4th 
Left Corner-Forward: Beth Carton (Waterford) – 2nd 

2019 Soaring Stars 

Goalkeeper: Laura Glynn (Galway) – 1st

Right Corner-Back: Laura Doherty (Westmeath) – 2nd 
Full-Back: Laura Shinners (Tipperary) – 1st
Left Corner-Back: Nicole Kelly (Down) – 1st 

Right Half-Back: Fiona Leavy (Westmeath) – 1st 
Centre Half-Back: Sabrina Larkin (Tipperary) – 1st 
Left Half-Back: Dervla Higgins (Galway) – 1st 

Midfield: Patrice Diggin (Kerry) – 1st 
Midfield: Muireann Scally (Westmeath) – 1st 

Right Half-Forward: Mairéad McCormack (Westmeath) – 1st 
Centre Half-Forward: Sheila McGrath (Westmeath) – 1st
Left Half-Forward: Megan Dowdall (Westmeath) – 1st

Right Corner-Forward: Gráinne McGoldrick (Derry) – 1st
Full-Forward: Pamela Greville (Westmeath) – 3rd 
Left Corner-Forward: Tara Ruttledge (Galway) – 1st

2019 Manager of the Year: Cathal Murray, Galway – 1st 

Player of the Year Awards

  • Senior: Niamh Kilkenny (Galway) – 1st 
  • Intermediate: Pamela Greville (Westmeath) – 1st 
  • Junior: Patrice Diggin (Kerry) – 1st 

About the author:

About the author
Fintan O'Toole
@fotoole13
fintan@the42.ie

