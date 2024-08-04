Poll: Who do you think will win the All-Ireland senior ladies football final?

IT’S THE BIGGEST day in the ladies football calendar.

There are three All-Ireland finals down for decision at Croke Park.

Fermanagh and Louth get proceedings underway in the junior decider at 11.45am, before Leitrim and Tyrone face off for intermediate honours at 1.45pm.

All eyes on The Big One then. Galway and Kerry go head-to-head in the All-Ireland senior final, with throw-in set for 4.15pm. All three games are live on TG4.

Both Galway and Kerry are looking to end lengthy waits for the Brendan Martin Cup.

It’s 31 years since the Kingdom were champions in 1993. Having lost the last two finals, they will be hoping it’s a case of third time lucky. Galway, meanwhile, haven’t reigned supreme since their maiden title in 2004.

Cork, Dublin and Meath have won every year since then, so new champions will be crowned today.

