Advertisement
Read Next
More Stories
The prize on offer for Kerry and Galway. SPORTSFILE.
Call it

Poll: Who do you think will win the All-Ireland senior ladies football final?

Galway and Kerry go head-to-head for the Brendan Martin Cup.
7.31am, 4 Aug 2024
152
0

IT’S THE BIGGEST day in the ladies football calendar.

There are three All-Ireland finals down for decision at Croke Park.

Fermanagh and Louth get proceedings underway in the junior decider at 11.45am, before Leitrim and Tyrone face off for intermediate honours at 1.45pm.

All eyes on The Big One then. Galway and Kerry go head-to-head in the All-Ireland senior final, with throw-in set for 4.15pm. All three games are live on TG4.

Both Galway and Kerry are looking to end lengthy waits for the Brendan Martin Cup.

It’s 31 years since the Kingdom were champions in 1993. Having lost the last two finals, they will be hoping it’s a case of third time lucky. Galway, meanwhile, haven’t reigned supreme since their maiden title in 2004.

Cork, Dublin and Meath have won every year since then, so new champions will be crowned today.

Time to call it. Cast your vote and let us know your thoughts in the comment section below.

Who do you think will win today’s All-Ireland senior football final?


Poll Results:

Kerry (26)
Galway (10)
Draw (3)

Read Next
Related Reads
Galway and Kerry name teams for Sunday's All-Ireland final
Supporting cast to lead roles - Kerry attackers stepping up alongside Ní Mhuircheartaigh

Author
Emma Duffy
emma@the42.ie
@emmaduffy_
Send Tip or Correction
Read Next
More Stories
Related Tags
Your Voice
Readers Comments
This is YOUR comments community. Stay civil, stay constructive, stay on topic. Please familiarise yourself with our comments policy here before taking part.
Leave a Comment
    Submit a report
    Please help us understand how this comment violates our community guidelines.
    Thank you for the feedback
    Your feedback has been sent to our team for review.

    Leave a commentcancel

     
    The 42 supports the work of the Press Council of Ireland and the Office of the Press Ombudsman, and our staff operate within the Code of Practice. You can obtain a copy of the Code, or contact the Council, at https://www.presscouncil.ie, PH: (01) 6489130, Lo-Call 1800 208 080 or email: mailto:info@presscouncil.ie