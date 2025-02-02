Shane Walsh and Cillian Ó Curraion star as two-point hungry Galway down Mayo

Mayo 0-16

Galway 0-26

GALWAY TOOK HOME the spoils following an impressive second-half showing where they kicked seven two-pointers to see off their neighbours by 10 points in convincing style.

Mayo led by a single point at the break after fighting back from four points down on two occasions in the half. Seán Morahan opened the scoring for the home side a minute in, but a ’45 from Conor Gleeson and Paul Conroy close range effort had Galway leading six minutes in.

Conor Reid levelled it up not long after when he flashed over a half-goal chance from close range, before points from Sean Kelly, Shane Walsh and Dylan McHugh had Galway three to the good on 13 minutes.

Kelly should have rattled the back of the Mayo net on 14 minutes after being played in by Walsh, but his tame effort was easily saved by Colm Reape – but not long after, a Conroy effort had Galway leading 0-6 to 0-2.

Frank Irwin cut the gap back to a three points with a shot from just inside the arc and it looked like Mayo had brought it back to a two point game when Davitt Neary swept over a point. However, the game was called back after Mayo had failed to keep three defenders in their own half and Cillian Ó’Curraoin pointed the resulting close-range free to put his side four in front once again.

Paul Towey replied for Mayo with a nice score and Conor Reid clipped over fine effort to bring it back to a two point game with 24 minutes gone and, a minute later, it was level at seven each when Towey hit the first two-pointer of the game.

Donnacha McHugh fisted over to put Mayo into the lead on 27 minutes and the same player should have hit the back of the net 30 seconds later, but he scuffed his effort from close-range wide of the post. Sean Kelly squared it up after a run though the heart of the Mayo defence, before Towey got his third of the half just before the hooter to send Mayo in leading 0-9 to 0-8.

Advertisement

Galway’s Shane Walsh celebrates a two-point score with Finnian Ó Laoi. James Crombie / INPHO James Crombie / INPHO / INPHO

Shane Walsh found his range from outside the two-point arc just after the resumption to put the Tribesmen back in front 11 seconds in, and four minutes later, Cillian Ó Currion slotted over a fine effort from the right hand side to have Galway leading 0-11 to 0-9. The same man hit a two-point free to push Galway four clear – before Davitt Neary slotted one over from close range for the hosts to bring it to a three point game. However, Galway had really brought their long-range shooting boots and Walsh hammered over another two-pointer to leave the game at 0-15 to 0-10 in favour of the visitors with three-quarters-of-an-hour gone on the clock.

By the 49th minute, Galway were comfortably ahead by seven points, seemingly assured of victory. However, they weren’t finished yet, adding another nine points before the final whistle. Cillian Ó’Curraoin contributed two two-point scores, and Shane Walsh added another, sealing a comprehensive 10-point win for Galway

Mayo scorers: Paul Towey 0-5 (1 2pt score), Ryan O’Donoghue 0-3 (3 frees), Davitt Neary 0-3, Conor Reid 0-2, Sean Morahan, Donnacha McHugh and Frank Irwin all 0-1.

Galway scorers: Shane Walsh 0-10 (2 2pt scores, 2 2pt frees), Cillian Ó Curraion 0-10 (2f, 3 2pt frees), Paul Conroy and Sean Kelly 0-2 each, Conor Gleeson (1 45) and Dylan McHugh 0-1 each.

Mayo

1. Colm Reape (Knockmore)

2. Sam Callinan (Ballina Stephenites), 3. Rory Brickenden (Westport), 4. Enda Hession (Garrymore)

5. Stephen Coen (Hollymount-Carramore), 6. David McBrien (Ballaghaderreen), 25. Séan Morahan (Castlebar Mitchels)

8. Donnacha McHugh (Castlebar Mitchels), 9. Matthew Ruane (Breaffy)

10. Conor Reid (Moy Davitts), 11. Fergal Boland (Aghamore), 12. Davitt Neary (Breaffy)

13. Paul Towey (Charlestown Sarsfields), 14. Frank Irwin (Ballina Stephenites), 15. Ryan O’Donoghue (Belmullet)

Subs

19. Darren MacHale (Knockmore) for Boland

20. Diarmuid O’Connor (Ballintubber) for Reid

23. Eoghan McLaughlin (Westport) for Ruane

17. Bob Tuohy (Castlebar Mitchels) for O’Connor

18. Cian MacHale (Moy Davitts) for Irwin

Galway

1. Connor Gleeson (Dunmore MacHales)

2. Johnny McGrath (Caherlistrane), 3. Séan Fitzgerald (Bhearna), 4. Daniel O’Flaherty (Salthill-Knocknacarra)

5. Dyaln McHugh (Corofin), 19. Liam Silke (Corofin), 7. Séan Kelly (Maigh Culinn)

8. Paul Conrory (St James’), 9. Cillian McDaid (Monivea Abbey)

21. John Maher (Salthill-Knocknacarra), 11. Finnian Ó’Laoí (An Spideál), 12. Céin Darcy (Ballyboden St Enda’s)

13. Cillian Ó’Curraoin (Micheál Breathnach), 25. Shane Walsh (Kilmacud Crokes), 15. Sam O’Neill (St James’)

Subs

17. Jack Glynn (Claregalway) for Kelly

23. Robert Finnerty (Salthill-Knocknacarra) for O’Neill

10. Cathal Sweeney (Salthill-Knocknacrra) for McDaid

26. Johnny Heaney (Killannin) for Ó’Laoi

24. Colm Costello (Dunmore MacHales) for Walsh

Referee: Noel Mooney (Cavan).