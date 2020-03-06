Galway and Roscommon unveil teams for Connacht U20 decider

GALWAY AND ROSCOMMON have unveiled their teams for Saturday’s Connacht U20 decider at Tuam Stadium.

Reigning provincial champions Galway cruised past Leitrim in the semi-final, while Liam Tully’s Rossies three points to spare against Sligo.

The Tribesmen defeated Roscommon by seven points in the Connacht semi-final three years ago at minor level and Donal O’Fahartha’s side will be hoping to repeat that victory tomorrow.

The winners advance to the All-Ireland semi-final where they will face Kerry.

The game in Tuam throws-in at 2pm.

Roscommon

1. Michael O’Donnell (St Faithleach’s)

2. Pearse Frost (St Brigid’s)

3. Colin Walsh (Oran)

4. Dylan Gaughan (Tulsk Lord Edwards)

5. Cian Murray (Fuerty)

6. Niall Higgins (Elphin)

7. Paul McGrath (St Brigid’s)

8. Keith Doyle (St Dominic’s)

9. Ciaran Lawless (Oran)

10. Ruairi Fallon (St Brigid’s)

11. Paul McManus (Clann na nGael)

12. Paul Carey (Padraig Pearses)

13. Adam McDermott (Castlerea St Kevin’s)

14. Darragh Walsh (Oran)

15. Peter Gillooly (Roscommon Gaels)

Galway

1. Conor Flaherty (Claregalway)

2. Jonathan McGrath (Caherlistrane)

3. Seán Fitzgerald (Baran)

4. Jack Glynn (Claregalway)

5. Cian Monahan (Oughterard)

6. Tony Gill (Corofin)

7. Cathal Sweeney (Salthill-Knocknacara)

8. Conor Raftery (Glenamaddy)

9. James McLaughlin (Moycullen)

10. Ryan Monahan (Oughterard)

11. Matthew Tierney (Oughterard)

12. Paul Kelly (Moycullen)

13. Alan Greene (Oranmore-Maree)

14. Tomo Culhane (Salthill-Knocknacara)

15. Matthew Cooley (Corofin)

