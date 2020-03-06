This site uses cookies to improve your experience and to provide services and advertising. By continuing to browse, you agree to the use of cookies described in our Cookies Policy. You may change your settings at any time but this may impact on the functionality of the site. To learn more see our Cookies Policy.
OK
Dublin: 8 °C Friday 6 March, 2020
Advertisement
Trending:
RSS

Tags

See other tags

Tags

Galway and Roscommon unveil teams for Connacht U20 decider

The Tribesmen are hoping to retain their crown.

By Kevin O'Brien Friday 6 Mar 2020, 3:59 PM
1 hour ago 904 Views No Comments
https://the42.ie/5036302
Matthew Tierney leads the line for Galway.
Image: Bryan Keane/INPHO
Matthew Tierney leads the line for Galway.
Matthew Tierney leads the line for Galway.
Image: Bryan Keane/INPHO

GALWAY AND ROSCOMMON have unveiled their teams for Saturday’s Connacht U20 decider at Tuam Stadium.

Reigning provincial champions Galway cruised past Leitrim in the semi-final, while Liam Tully’s Rossies three points to spare against Sligo.

The Tribesmen defeated Roscommon by seven points in the Connacht semi-final three years ago at minor level and Donal O’Fahartha’s side will be hoping to repeat that victory tomorrow.

The winners advance to the All-Ireland semi-final where they will face Kerry.

The game in Tuam throws-in at 2pm.

Roscommon

1. Michael O’Donnell (St Faithleach’s)

2. Pearse Frost (St Brigid’s)
3. Colin Walsh (Oran)
4. Dylan Gaughan (Tulsk Lord Edwards)

5. Cian Murray (Fuerty)
6. Niall Higgins (Elphin)
7. Paul McGrath (St Brigid’s)

8. Keith Doyle (St Dominic’s)
9. Ciaran Lawless (Oran)

10. Ruairi Fallon (St Brigid’s)
11. Paul McManus (Clann na nGael)
12. Paul Carey (Padraig Pearses)

13. Adam McDermott (Castlerea St Kevin’s)
14. Darragh Walsh (Oran)
15. Peter Gillooly (Roscommon Gaels)

Galway

1. Conor Flaherty (Claregalway)

2. Jonathan McGrath (Caherlistrane)
3. Seán Fitzgerald (Baran)
4. Jack Glynn (Claregalway)

5. Cian Monahan (Oughterard)
6. Tony Gill (Corofin)
7. Cathal Sweeney (Salthill-Knocknacara)

8. Conor Raftery (Glenamaddy)
9. James McLaughlin (Moycullen)

10. Ryan Monahan (Oughterard)
11. Matthew Tierney (Oughterard)
12. Paul Kelly (Moycullen)

Related Reads

06.03.20 President-elect not 'out of touch' with GAA, while New York's Tailteann Cup bid back on table
05.03.20 'We've just sorted out the province and it's time to knuckle down again' - Kerry's All-Ireland aim
05.03.20 'The decision on Joe Brolly’s contract was taken before the first drawn game' - RTÉ Head of Sport

13. Alan Greene (Oranmore-Maree)
14. Tomo Culhane (Salthill-Knocknacara)
15. Matthew Cooley (Corofin)

The42 is on Instagram! Tap the button below on your phone to follow us!

Follow us: the42.ie

  • Share on Facebook
  • Email this article
  •  

About the author:

About the author
Kevin O'Brien
@kevobrien
kevin@the42.ie

Contribute to this story:

Leave a Comment
Send a Correction

Read next:

COMMENTS

This is YOUR comments community. Stay civil, stay constructive, stay on topic. Please familiarise yourself with our comments policy here before taking part.
write a comment

    Leave a commentcancel

     

    About Us

    Follow Us

    Corrections

    Policies

    Content copyright © Journal Media Ltd. 2020 Registered in Dublin, registration number: 483623. Registered office: 3rd floor, Latin Hall, Golden Lane, Dublin 8.

    TheJournal.ie supports the work of the Press Council of Ireland and the Office of the Press Ombudsman, and our staff operate within the Code of Practice. You can obtain a copy of the Code, or contact the Council, at www.presscouncil.ie, PH: (01) 6489130, Lo-Call 1890 208 080 or email: info@presscouncil.ie
     

    Please note that TheJournal.ie uses cookies to improve your experience and to provide services and advertising. For more information on cookies please refer to our cookies policy.

    News images provided by Press Association and Photocall Ireland unless otherwise stated. Irish sport images provided by Inpho Photography unless otherwise stated. Wire service provided by Associated Press.

    Journal Media does not control and is not responsible for user created content, posts, comments, submissions or preferences. Users are reminded that they are fully responsible for their own created content and their own posts, comments and submissions and fully and effectively warrant and indemnify Journal Media in relation to such content and their ability to make such content, posts, comments and submissions available. Journal Media does not control and is not responsible for the content of external websites.

    Switch to Mobile Site

    Sites: TheJournal.ie | Noteworthy | The42 | Fora | Boards.ie | Adverts.ie | Daft.ie