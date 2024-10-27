History repeats itself as Corofin beat Maigh Cuilinn for Galway title

Galway SFC final

Corofin 2-9

Maigh Cuilinn 0-9

John Fallon reports from Tuam Stadium

COROFIN SECURED THEIR 23rd Galway SFC title when they retained their crown by defeating Maigh Cuilinn in the final for the second year in a row.

In the process , Gary Sice equalled the record of his former Corofin and Galway colleague Kieran Fitzgerald by claiming his 14th county senior medal.

Corofin, playing with the breeze, led by 1-6 to 0-4 at the break after pulling away towards the break.

The wet conditions made it very difficult for both teams and they were level three times in the opening 22 minutes with Dessie Conneely kicking two frees for Maigh Cuilinn and Peter Cooke fisting a point from the right.

Corofin got off the mark with a fine point from Jack McCabe and Gary Sice kicked a couple of frees from the right.

Dylan Canney edged Corofin 0-4 to 0-3 in front after 25 minutes and then disaster struck for Maigh Cuilinn when goalkeeper Andrew Power mishit a pass across his 13-metre line and McCabe pounced to sidefoot the ball into the empty net.

Corofin then turned the screw with Darragh Silke kicking two points inside a minute to go six clear.

Maigh Cuilinn reduced the margin before the break with Conneely’s third free of the game.

The sides exchanged points three times in the third quarter before Owen Gallagher reduced the margin to 1-9 to 0-7 with ten minutes remaining.

Maigh Cuilinn had chances to get closer but were guilty of some bad wides and they paid the price when Sice drilled home a superb goal to wrap up the issue two minutes from time.

Scorers for Corofin: Gary Sice 1-2 (0-2f), Jack McCabe 1-1, Dylan Canney 0-2f, Darragh Silke 0-2, Colin Brady 0-2.

Scorers for Maigh Cuilinn: Dessie Conneely 0-5f, Owen Gallagher 0-2, Peter Cooke 0-2 (0-1f).

Corofin

1 Bernard Power

2 Liam Silke

5 Dylan McHugh

3 Cathal Silke

6 Conor Cunningham

20 Brian Cogger

7 Kieran Molloy

17 Ciaran Brady

9 Michael Farragher

8 Patrick Egan

11 Michael Lundy

15 Dylan Canney

14 Gary Sice

13 Darragh Silke

18 Jack McCabe

Substitutes:

22 Colin Brady for Lundy (28)

25 Jason Leonard for Canney (48)

12 Tony Gill for Ciaran Brady (58)

4 Gavin Burke for Cogger (60)

Maigh Cuilinn

1 Andrew Power

17 Conor Corcoran

3 Seán Kelly

4 Michael Moughan

2 Eoghan Kelly

6 David Wynne

5 Johnny Moloney

8 Tom Clarke

22 Ger Davoren

20 Neil Mulcahy

11 Paul Kelly

25 Peter Cooke

13 Dessie Conneely

27 Fionn McDonagh

15 Owen Gallagher

Substitutes:

14 Niall Walsh for McDonagh (39)

12 Micheál O’Reilly for Davoren (39)

9 James McLaughlin for Clarke (41)

7 Aidan Claffey for E Kelly (16)

10 Sean O’Connor for Mulcahy (58)

Referee: Austin O’Connell (Caherlistrane)