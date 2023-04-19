Sligo hit last three points to edge out Galway thriller and retain U20 Connacht crown

Sligo 0-14

Galway 0-13

John Fallon reports at Tuam Stadium

SLIGO SHOWED TREMENDOUS heart to come from two points down in the dying moments to reel off three points without reply and reclaim the Connacht U-20 title after a cracking contest.

It’s the first time Sligo have ever retained a Connacht title in any grade but they came good when it mattered most after a truly absorbing contest which ebbed one way and then the other in a gripping final.

Galway dominated the opening quarter and raced into a three points lead after just six minutes with efforts from Cillian Ó Curraoin, Jake Slattery and Matthew Thompson as the champions struggled to get a foothold.

Matt Henry got them off the mark after ten minutes but there was a big blow for the Eastern Harps man, who was outstanding last week’s semi-final win over Mayo, after 23 minutes when he limped off.

By then, Galway had pushed the lead out to 0-5 to 0-1 with further points from Ó Curraoin and Slattery, but Henry’s replacement Joshua Flynn wasted little time in making an impact when he kicked a good point after wing-back Dylan Walsh had come forward to score.

Luke Marren followed with a brace of frees to tie the game at 0-5 apiece approaching the break, but Galway finished the half strongly with a pointed mark from Sean Birmingham and another free from Ó Curraoin before Marren’s third point cut the gap to 0-7 to 0-6 at the interval.

Galway got the opening two points of the second half but Sligo hit back and landed the next five, with Marren kicking three and Flynn getting his second before Daire O’Boyle made it 0-11 to 0-9 going into the final quarter.

Both goalkeepers, Sligo’s Ethan Carden and James Egan of Galway, produced a string of saves to keep their sides in it before Galway got on top again and struck for four without reply.

Ó Curraoin supplied two of them and Charlie Power and sub Maidhc Mac Gearailt also hit the target as they looked set to claim the title heading into injury-time.

But Sligo hit back and Marren and O’Boyle kicked points to tie the game and with extra-time looming, sub Dillon Walsh went forward and fisted the winner via the crossbar to send the large Sligo following into raptures after a great game.

Scorers for Sligo: Luke Marren 0-7 (0-4f), Daire O’Boyle 0-2, Joshua Flynn 0-2, Dylan Walsh 0-1, Dillon Walsh 0-1, Matt Henry 0-1.

Scorers for Galway: Cillian Ó Curraoin 0-6 (0-4, 0-1 ’45), Jake Slattery 0-3, Matthew Thompson 0-1, Charlie Power 0-1, Sean Birmingham 0-1f, Maidhc Mac Gearailt 0-1.

Sligo:

1 Ethan Carden (Enniscrone Kilglass)

2 Ross Chambers (Drumcliffe Rosses Point)

3 Conor Johnston (Coolaney Mullinabreena)

4 Luke Casserly (Naomh Molaise Gaels)

5 Dylan Walsh (Eastern Harps)

6 Dylan McLoughlin (Curry)

7 Rossa Sloyan (Easkey)

8 Conor Sheridan (Shamrock Gaels)

9 Canice Mulligan (St Patrick’s)

10 Mark McDaniel (Coolera Strandhill)

11 Ronan Niland (St Mary’s)

12 Ross Doherty (Coolera Strandhill)

13 Luke Marren (Bunninadden)

14 Daire O’Boyle (Calry St Joseph’s)

15 Matt Henry (Eastern Harps)

Subs:

24 Joshua Flynn (Tubbercurry) for Henry (23)

19 Dillon Walsh (Owenmore Gaels) for McDaniel (41)

21 James Kiernan (Eastern Harps) for Doherty (47)

20 Brian Byrne (Curry) for Niland (60)

Galway:

1 James Egan (St James’)

2 Luc O’Connor (Claregalway)

3 Eanna Donohue (Killererin)

4 Colm Mac Donnacha (Naomh Anna, Leitir Moir)

5 Bernard Coen (Corofin)

6 Brian Cogger (Corofin)

7 Jack Folan (St James’)

8 Patrick Egan (Corofin)

9 Sam O’Neill (St James’)

10 Matthew Thompson (Salthill/Knocknacarra)

11 Cillian Ó Curraoin (Micheal Breathnach)

12 Fergal Ó Sé (An Cheathru Rua)

13 Charlie Power (Salthill/Knocknacarra)

14 Sean Birmingham (Headford)

15 Jake Slattery (Dunmore MacHales)

Subs:

19 Michael Moughan (Moycullen) for Coen (45)

17 Jack Lonergan (Claregalway) for Folan (47)

24 Maidhc Mac Gearailt (Micheal Breathnach) for Ó Se (49)

20 Daithi Kilcommins (Annaghdown) for Thompson (60)

Referee: Liam Devenney (Mayo).

