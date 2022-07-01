Membership : Access or Sign Up
McInerney makes Galway team, Lynch and Casey among Limerick subs

Henry Shefflin and John Kiely have named their teams for Sunday’s All-Ireland semi-final.

By Kevin O'Brien Friday 1 Jul 2022, 9:06 PM
Galway's Gearoid McInerney.
Image: Laszlo Geczo/INPHO
Image: Laszlo Geczo/INPHO

GEAROID MCINERNEY HAS been named at centre-back in the Galway team to face Limerick in Sunday’s All-Ireland semi-final. 

McInerney was forced off in the early stages of Galway’s quarter-final defeat of Cork with a knee injury and was considered a major doubt for this weekend.

Henry Shefflin has made just one change from the Cork clash, with Brian Concannon replacing Cianan Fahy at full-forward.  

Graeme Mulcahy has been introduced to the Limerick side while Cian Lynch and Peter Casey must make do with roles on the bench. 

Mulcahy replaces youngster Cathal O’Neill as Kyle Hayes switches to centre-forward.

Lynch and Casey return from hamstring and ACL injuries respectively to take their place on the matchday squad.

Galway

1. Éanna Murphy (Tommy Larkins)

2. Jack Grealish (Gort), 3. Daithí Burke (Turloughmore, captain), 4. Darren Morrissey (Sarsfields)

5. Pádraic Mannion (Ahascragh-Fohenagh), 6. Gearóid McInerney (Oranmore/Maree), 7. Fintan Burke (St Thomas’)

8. Ronan Glennon (Mullagh), 9. David Burke (St Thomas’)

10. Tom Monaghan (Craughwell), 11. Conor Cooney (St Thomas’), 12. Joseph Cooney (Sarsfields),

13. Conor Whelan (Kinvara), 14 Brian Concannon (Killimordaly), 15 Cathal Mannion (Ahascragh-Fohenagh)

Limerick

1. Nickie Quaid (Effin)

2. Sean Finn (Bruff), 3. Mike Casey (Na Piarsaigh), 4. Barry Nash (South Liberties),

5. Diarmaid Byrnes (Patrickswell), 6. Declan Hannon (Adare – captain), 7. Dan Morrissey (Ahane)

8. William O’Donoghue (Na Piarsaigh), 9. Darragh O’Donovan (Doon)

10. Gearoid Hegarty (St Patricks), 11. Kyle Hayes (Kildimo-Pallaskenry), 12. Tom Morrissey (Ahane)

13. Aaron Gillane (Patrickswell), 14. Seamus Flanagan (Feohanagh-Castlemahon), 15. Graeme Mulcahy (Kimallock)

