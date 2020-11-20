All-Ireland winning captain starts as Galway and Tipperary name teams for tomorrow's showdown

THE GALWAY AND Tipperary teams for tomorrow’s All-Ireland SHC quarter-final showdown at Limerick’s Gaelic Grounds [throw-in 1.15pm, live on RTÉ 2] have been named.

2017 All-Ireland winning captain David Burke returns to the Tribe starting side in one of two changes, with Aidan Harte also coming into Shane O’Neill’s 15. Niall Burke and Sean Loftus are the players to make way.

St Thomas man Burke impressed off the bench with 0-2 from play last week having struggled with injury of late, but he’s in from the get-go tomorrow afternoon.

Liam Sheedy, meanwhile, has named an unchanged Tipperary team from last week.

Tomorrow’s quarter-final clash is a blockbuster one between the defending All-Ireland champions and the recent beaten Leinster finalists.

Galway come into it off the back of their provincial decider defeat to Kilkenny last weekend, while the Premier county progressed after a qualifier victory over Cork.

Tomorrow’s second quarter-final is an all-Munster affair between Waterford and Clare in Páirc Uí Chaoimh [throw-in 3.45pm, live on Sky Sports Mix].

📢 TEAM NEWS📢

📍 LIT Gaelic Grounds.

⏰ 1.15 PM, (E.T. if necessary).

📺 Live on RTE Sport.#BestSeatIntheHouse #gaillimhabú pic.twitter.com/hyfiojtqlU — Galway GAA (@Galway_GAA) November 20, 2020

Galway

1. Eanna Murphy (Tommy Larkins)

2. Aidan Harte (Gort)

3. Daithi Burke (Turloughmore)

4. Shane Cooney (St Thomas’)

5. Fintan Burke (St Thomas’)

6. Gearoid McInerney (Oranmore Maree)

7. Joseph Cooney (Sarsfields)

8. Padraic Mannion (Ahascragh Fohenagh) — captain

9. Johnny Coen (Loughrea)

10. Joe Canning (Portumna)

11. Cathal Mannion (Ahascragh Fohenagh)

12. David Burke (St Thomas’)

13. Brian Concannon (Killimordaly)

14. Conor Cooney (St Thomas’)

15. Conor Whelan (Kinvara)

Subs

16. James Skehill (Cappataggle)

17. Darren Morrissey (Sarsfields)

18. TJ Brennan (Clarinbridge)

19. Seán Loftus (Turloughmore)

20. Adrian Touhey (Beagh)

21. Evan Niland (Clarinbridge)

22. Jason Flynn (Tommy Larkins)

23. Sean Linnane (Turloughmore)

24. Niall Burke (Oranmore Maree)

25. Jarlath Mannion (Cappataggle)

26. Jack Grealish (Gort).

Tipperary

1. Brian Hogan (Lorrha-Dorrha)

2. Cathal Barrett (Holycross-Ballycahill)

3. Ronan Maher (Thurles Sarsfields)

4. Alan Flynn (Kiladangan)

5. Niall O’Meara (Kilruane MacDonaghs)

6. Brendan Maher (Borris-Ileigh)

7. Padraic Maher (Thurles Sarsfields)

8. Noel McGrath (Loughmore-Castleiney)

9. Michael Breen (Ballina)

10. Dan McCormack (Borris-Ileigh)

11. John McGrath (Loughmore-Castleiney)

12. Patrick Maher (Lorrha-Dorrha)

13. Jason Forde (Silvermines)

14. Séamus Callanan (Drom-Inch)

15. Jake Morris (Nenagh Éire Óg).

- No Tipperary substitutes have been listed.

