Burns goal secures point for Dundalk away to Galway United

Galway United 2

Dundalk 2

Paul Madden reporting from Eamonn Deacy Park

IRELAND MANAGER HEIMIR Hallgrímsson was at Eamonn Deacy Park to watch Galway United and Dundalk battle out a draw on Friday night.

Galway started well with Stephen Walsh putting his former Galway United teammate Conor Kearns under pressure on two occasions early in the first half. Dundalk slowly grew into the game and were rewarded for their efforts when a Daryl Horgan cross was met at the near post by Gbemi Arubi as the striker headed past the Evan Watts in goal, rewarding manager Michael Kilduff who decided to start the 21-year-old up front in place of Danny Mullen.

Advertisement

Galway pushed for an equaliser and were angered when Stephen Walsh went down in the box on two occasions, both of which were waved away by referee Alan Patchell. The United fans grew impatient and despite Galway finishing the half well, they failed to find the net and went in a goal down at half-time.

Dundalk restarted proceedings and immediately Galway went on the offensive. A long ball from deep by David Hurley was taken excellently by substitute Twardek, and despite a challenge by Wilson, the ball spilled into the path of Stephen Walsh who drilled the ball low into the back of the net and level the tie at 1-1.

Galway grew in confidence and determination and took a deserved lead just minutes later. A Jimmy Keohjane free-kick on the edge of the box found Twardel completely unmarked at the back post and the Canadian headed past the helpless Kearns in goal to give Galway a 2-1 lead.

Dundalk manager Ciarán Kilduff made four changes at once, and this proved crucial as Galway failed to clear a Horgan corner on 82 minutes, the rebound falling to ex-United player Bobby Burns who smashed home to level the game at 2-2.

A sucker-punch for Galway but one which very much ignited the Lilywhites, and the away side came close to taking the lead when Mullen rose highest to see his header hit the post, and this was followed up by a striker by substitute Harry Groome which forced a save from Evan Watts.

Both teams pressed hard for a winner, with Galway seeing another late penalty claim denied by the referee. Despite Caulfield emptying his bench in an attempt to grab a winner, Dundalk defended well and it finished 2-2 at Eamonn Deacy Park.

Galway Utd: Evan Watts, Arthur Parker, Connor Barratt, Jimmy Keohane (captain), Killian Brouder, Stephen Walsh, Aaron Bolger, David Hurley, Gianfranco Facchineri, Lee Devitt, Ed McCarthy.

Subs: Twardek for Barratt (40), McCormack for McCarthy (82), Wolfe for Hurley (82), Pierrot for Walsh (89), Piesold for Bolger (89).

Dundalk FC: Conor Kearns, Conor O’Keefe, Bobby Burns, Aodh Dervin, Daryl Horgan (c), Gbemi Arubi, Ronan Teehan, Eoin Kenny, Keith Buckley, Robert Cornwall, John Ross Wilson.

Subs: Wilson for Buckley (70), McDaid for Devin (70), Mullen for Kenny (70), Groome for Arubi (70).

Related Reads Historic night for Shamrock Rovers boss Stephen Bradley ends with deserved win over Derry City Patience paying off for early pacesetters Bohemians but going the distance requires a relentless spirit

Referee: Alan Patchell