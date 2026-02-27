Keohane smashes home as Galway United win landmark Connacht derby

Galway United 1

Sligo Rovers 0

Caomhán O’Connell reports from Eamonn Deacy Park

THEY MIGHT HAVE played second fiddle across the previous 99, but Galway United eased to victory in the 100th Connacht derby in Eamonn Deacy Park.

United had a modest advantage early, but both ‘keepers remained spectators. It did have the pacing of a derby in the opening quarter. Things were hotly contested in the middle third.

United came out in top of this battle and thus controlled the first half, even if they didn’t press home their advantage as they might have liked.

Just after a quarter of an hour, Arthur Parker pounced on a stray pass. His intervention turned David Hurley loose. The Corkman’s shot was tame but well saved.

Advertisement

Jimmy Keohane made no such mistake a minute later. United rampaged forward and he smashed home from the penalty spot for an important lead in the 19th minute.

Galway lead in the Derby thanks to an emphatic Jimmy Keohane goal! pic.twitter.com/r7bktn2k3r — League of Ireland (@LeagueofIreland) February 27, 2026

It was a stodgy affair but United should have been two up before half-time. Ed McCarthy fluffed his lines after Keohane had done the hard work.

Sligo would have been disappointed with their first-half showing. They improved immediately after the break.

Jad Hakiki came on and Ryan O’Kane looked lively off the left, hitting the target twice after the turnaround. Evan Watts was equal.

Sligo were much more positive. They passed the ball well, even on a heavy pitch, and controlled the possession.

Little more came of the inevitable purple patch. United steadied the ship and re-commenced their search for a second.

Stephen Walsh flashed a half-chance over the bar. Keohane snapped at a chance as well. Aaron Bolger picked up a loose ball from Sargeant but the ‘keeper made up for it with a save to keep his side in it.

His opposite number had a handier time. Sligo mad an effort of it late on and forced a goalmouth scramble from a corner. Ultimately, United held on for a deserved and important three points.

A late red for Carl McHugh could only compound the misery.

Galway United: Watts; Parker (Williams 90), Fachenneri, Brouder, Barratt; Keohane, Hurley (Piesold 90), Barratt, Bolger (Wolfe 76), McCarthy (Twardek 63); Walsh.

Sligo Rovers: Sargeant; Esua, McElroy, McHugh, Stewart (Nolan 61); O’Kane, Meekison (Hakiki 45, Patton 70), McManus (Kavanagh 80), Quirk, Fitzgerald; Traore.

Referee: R Hennessy.