11 mins ago

As always, we want to hear from you so feel free to engage in the coverage through the comment section or you can send a tweet to myself, Sinéad Farrell. You’ll find me on @sinead_farrell7

Side note: I did not include the number 7 in my Twitter handle on the back of that TikTok video of the American football players jumping around in the dressing room to a Justin Bieber song.