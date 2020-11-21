BE PART OF THE TEAM

Saturday 21 November 2020
Liveblog

As always, we want to hear from you so feel free to engage in the coverage through the comment section or you can send a tweet to myself, Sinéad Farrell. You’ll find me on @sinead_farrell7 

Side note: I did not include the number 7 in my Twitter handle on the back of that TikTok video of the American football players jumping around in the dressing room to a Justin Bieber song. 

As we gear up for throw-in, here’s some pre-match reading.

Galway’s Cathal Mannion says he agrees with Limerick manager John Kiely’s comments about allowing all squad members attend games.

“Definitely yeah. Everyone is putting in the same amount of time, the same training, and for lads to not be allowed go on matchday is obviously very disappointing.

“Every team is obviously on the same boat, they have their extended panel not allowed to go to games, but I think there is no reason why everyone shouldn’t be allowed to go.”

Read more here.

And here is how Tipp are named to start 

1. Brian Hogan (Lorrha-Dorrha)

2. Cathal Barrett (Holycross-Ballycahill)
3. Ronan Maher (Thurles Sarsfields)
4. Alan Flynn (Kiladangan)

5. Niall O’Meara (Kilruane MacDonaghs)
6. Brendan Maher (Borris-Ileigh)
7. Padraic Maher (Thurles Sarsfields)

8. Noel McGrath (Loughmore-Castleiney)
9. Michael Breen (Ballina)

10. Dan McCormack (Borris-Ileigh)
11. John McGrath (Loughmore-Castleiney)
12. Patrick Maher (Lorrha-Dorrha)

13. Jason Forde (Silvermines)
14. Séamus Callanan (Drom-Inch)
15. Jake Morris (Nenagh Éire Óg).

- No Tipperary substitutes have been listed.

Last chance saloon.

One of the big All-Ireland contenders will crash out of the championship today while the other progresses to the semi-finals.

All roads lead to the LIT Gaelic Grounds in Limerick for throw-in at 1.15pm as Shane O’Neill’s Galway take on the reigning holders of the Liam MacCarthy Cup.

Here’s how Galway are named to line out 

1. Eanna Murphy (Tommy Larkins)

2. Aidan Harte (Gort)
3. Daithi Burke (Turloughmore)
4. Shane Cooney (St Thomas’)

5. Fintan Burke (St Thomas’)
6. Gearoid McInerney (Oranmore Maree)
7. Joseph Cooney (Sarsfields)

8. Padraic Mannion (Ahascragh Fohenagh) — captain
9. Johnny Coen (Loughrea)

10. Joe Canning (Portumna)
11. Cathal Mannion (Ahascragh Fohenagh)
12. David Burke (St Thomas’)

13. Brian Concannon (Killimordaly)
14. Conor Cooney (St Thomas’)
15. Conor Whelan (Kinvara)

Subs

16. James Skehill (Cappataggle)
17. Darren Morrissey (Sarsfields)
18. TJ Brennan (Clarinbridge)
19. Seán Loftus (Turloughmore)
20. Adrian Touhey (Beagh)
21. Evan Niland (Clarinbridge)
22. Jason Flynn (Tommy Larkins)
23. Sean Linnane (Turloughmore)
24. Niall Burke (Oranmore Maree)
25. Jarlath Mannion (Cappataggle)
26. Jack Grealish (Gort).

