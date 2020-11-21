It’s win or bust time as Shane O’Neill’s side take on the Premier County in Limerick.
Galway’s Cathal Mannion says he agrees with Limerick manager John Kiely’s comments about allowing all squad members attend games.
“Every team is obviously on the same boat, they have their extended panel not allowed to go to games, but I think there is no reason why everyone shouldn’t be allowed to go.”
And here is how Tipp are named to start
1. Brian Hogan (Lorrha-Dorrha)
2. Cathal Barrett (Holycross-Ballycahill)
3. Ronan Maher (Thurles Sarsfields)
4. Alan Flynn (Kiladangan)
5. Niall O’Meara (Kilruane MacDonaghs)
6. Brendan Maher (Borris-Ileigh)
7. Padraic Maher (Thurles Sarsfields)
8. Noel McGrath (Loughmore-Castleiney)
9. Michael Breen (Ballina)
10. Dan McCormack (Borris-Ileigh)
11. John McGrath (Loughmore-Castleiney)
12. Patrick Maher (Lorrha-Dorrha)
13. Jason Forde (Silvermines)
14. Séamus Callanan (Drom-Inch)
15. Jake Morris (Nenagh Éire Óg).
- No Tipperary substitutes have been listed.
Last chance saloon.
One of the big All-Ireland contenders will crash out of the championship today while the other progresses to the semi-finals.
All roads lead to the LIT Gaelic Grounds in Limerick for throw-in at 1.15pm as Shane O’Neill’s Galway take on the reigning holders of the Liam MacCarthy Cup.
Here’s how Galway are named to line out
1. Eanna Murphy (Tommy Larkins)
2. Aidan Harte (Gort)
3. Daithi Burke (Turloughmore)
4. Shane Cooney (St Thomas’)
5. Fintan Burke (St Thomas’)
6. Gearoid McInerney (Oranmore Maree)
7. Joseph Cooney (Sarsfields)
8. Padraic Mannion (Ahascragh Fohenagh) — captain
9. Johnny Coen (Loughrea)
10. Joe Canning (Portumna)
11. Cathal Mannion (Ahascragh Fohenagh)
12. David Burke (St Thomas’)
13. Brian Concannon (Killimordaly)
14. Conor Cooney (St Thomas’)
15. Conor Whelan (Kinvara)
Subs
16. James Skehill (Cappataggle)
17. Darren Morrissey (Sarsfields)
18. TJ Brennan (Clarinbridge)
19. Seán Loftus (Turloughmore)
20. Adrian Touhey (Beagh)
21. Evan Niland (Clarinbridge)
22. Jason Flynn (Tommy Larkins)
23. Sean Linnane (Turloughmore)
24. Niall Burke (Oranmore Maree)
25. Jarlath Mannion (Cappataggle)
26. Jack Grealish (Gort).
