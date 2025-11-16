More Stories
Éire Óg's David Reidy. Natasha Barton/INPHO
Clash of Éire Óg and Loughmore-Castleiney moved due to burst water pipe

Game will now take place at Sixmilebridge at 2.30pm.
12.13pm, 16 Nov 2025

TODAY’S MUNSTER CLUB SHC semi-final between Éire Óg Ennis and Loughmore-Castleiney has bene moved at short notice due to a burst water pipe. 

The game was fixed for Zimmer Biomet Cusack Park at 1.15pm this afternoon. But due to a “a burst water mains in the town of Ennis”, the game cannot go ahead there as planned, Munster GAA have said. 

Instead, the game has been refixed for Sixmilebridge at 2:30pm.

All tickets for the original fixture in Ennis will be valid in Sixmilebridge.

