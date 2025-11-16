The 42 supports the work of the Press Council of Ireland and the Office of the Press Ombudsman, and our staff operate within the Code of Practice. You can obtain a copy of the Code, or contact the Council, at https://www.presscouncil.ie, PH: (01) 6489130, Lo-Call 1800 208 080 or email: mailto:info@presscouncil.ie
Clash of Éire Óg and Loughmore-Castleiney moved due to burst water pipe
TODAY’S MUNSTER CLUB SHC semi-final between Éire Óg Ennis and Loughmore-Castleiney has bene moved at short notice due to a burst water pipe.
The game was fixed for Zimmer Biomet Cusack Park at 1.15pm this afternoon. But due to a “a burst water mains in the town of Ennis”, the game cannot go ahead there as planned, Munster GAA have said.
Instead, the game has been refixed for Sixmilebridge at 2:30pm.
All tickets for the original fixture in Ennis will be valid in Sixmilebridge.
