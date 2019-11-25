This site uses cookies to improve your experience and to provide services and advertising. By continuing to browse, you agree to the use of cookies described in our Cookies Policy. You may change your settings at any time but this may impact on the functionality of the site. To learn more see our Cookies Policy.
Bale is committed to Real Madrid despite Bernabeu boos, says Courtois

The attacker has been hammered by the Spanish press since appearing with a banner reading, ‘Wales, golf, Madrid.’

By The42 Team Monday 25 Nov 2019, 4:32 PM
41 minutes ago 499 Views 2 Comments
https://the42.ie/4905693
Real Madrid forward Gareth Bale.
Real Madrid forward Gareth Bale.
Real Madrid forward Gareth Bale.

THIBAUT COURTOIS HAS no doubt that Gareth Bale is committed to Real Madrid following the Wales star’s controversial return to La Liga action on Saturday.

Bale was introduced as a second-half substitute in the 3-1 win over Real Sociedad and was greeted by a mixture of boos and applause from the Santiago Bernabeu faithful.

It marked Bale’s first appearance for Madrid since October and came at the end of a week in which he celebrated Wales’ Euro 2020 qualification behind a banner that read: “WALES. GOLF. MADRID…IN THAT ORDER”.

The slogan originates from a chant by Wales supporters that pokes fun at perceptions of Bale among the Spanish press, who have accused the former Tottenham player of pushing Madrid down his list of priorities.

Courtois would not be drawn on whether he believes the reception that greeted Bale was harsh, but is confident the 30-year-old remains committed to playing for the Spanish giants.

Speaking at a media conference ahead of Tuesday’s Champions League clash with Paris Saint-Germain, the Belgium international said: “You love your country and that comes before where you are playing, but he is involved every day and is a professional. 

“He was very involved when he came on and generated a lot of danger. [Luka] Modric’s goal came from a cross of his. If he wasn’t committed, he wouldn’t play like that.

“We are here to win games. What has happened, has happened. He gives everything in training and matches to help us win. The Bernabeu has its opinion and I am not in a position to comment on that.”

Madrid suffered a humbling 3-0 defeat to PSG in their opening Group A game in September, but Courtois insists Los Blancos will not have revenge on their minds during Tuesday’s fixture.

“I wouldn’t say revenge,” he added. ”The match helped us to learn. We have improved a lot lately and we will see where we are.

“We have to be strong and not make mistakes. It will be a great game from the first second until the last.”

