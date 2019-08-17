This site uses cookies to improve your experience and to provide services and advertising. By continuing to browse, you agree to the use of cookies described in our Cookies Policy. You may change your settings at any time but this may impact on the functionality of the site. To learn more see our Cookies Policy.
OK
Dublin: 16 °C Saturday 17 August, 2019
Advertisement
Trending:
RSS

Tags

See other tags

Tags

Zidane confirms Gareth Bale will stay at Real Madrid

Having failed to find a suitable buyer for the Welsh forward over the course of the transfer window, the club will retain his services another year.

By The42 Team Saturday 17 Aug 2019, 8:42 PM
58 minutes ago 1,831 Views 2 Comments
https://the42.ie/4771016
Gareth Bale started for Real Madrid today.
Gareth Bale started for Real Madrid today.
Gareth Bale started for Real Madrid today.

REAL MADRID COACH Zinedine Zidane completed an astonishing transfer U-turn by confirming Gareth Bale’s place in his squad for the coming season. 

After six seasons at the Santiago Bernabeu and four Champions League wins, Bale’s number appeared to be up over the summer. 

Having barely been taken into account by Zidane towards the end of the 2018-19 campaign the Welshman found himself in the middle of a bitter transfer stand-off. 

Real’s determination to sell their winger was only matched by Bale’s refusal to leave unless his lucrative contract terms in Spain were matched elsewhere, leading to an impasse as the transfer window dragged on. 

And despite Zidane’s assurances that Bale would not be in his plans, he ended pre-season in the Madrid first team while a prospective move to China failed to materialise. 

Bale started Madrid’s Liga opener on Saturday in the absence of the injured Eden Hazard and set up Karim Benzema as the French striker opened the club’s account early on against Celta. 

Toni Kroos and Lucas Vazquez extended the winning margin before Celta youngster Iker Losada scored off the bench in injury time to mark a final scoreline of 3-1 in the Merengue’s favour . 

And after the final whistle Zidane had no qualms in assuring Bale he would have a part to play in 2019-20. 

He is going to stay. We have to focus on this season, nothing else,” the coach explained to reporters. 

“Hazard’s injury is bad luck for us, but it has not changed the idea we had for Bale in this game. 

“Gareth, James [Rodriguez] and all the players here are going to defend this shirt.”

Having finished a distant third behind Barcelona and Atletico Madrid during last season’s disastrous league campaign, Madrid now sit three points ahead of their Catalan rivals following Friday’s defeat at the hands of Athletic Bilbao. 

And Zidane was happy with what he saw from his own men to avoid an opening day slip, despite missing the likes of Hazard and Dani Carvajal and going down to 10 men when Luka Modric saw red. 

I am happy for the players. We played a great game today, above all in the first half. With 10 we played very well, together and defending as a team,” he added. 

“We were effective. I am happy with what I have seen. 

“Starting the season ahead of Barca? We only think of ourselves. The most important thing was to pick up three points at a tough ground. We have to congratulate the players.”

The42 is on Instagram! Tap the button below on your phone to follow us!

Follow us: the42.ie

  • Share on Facebook
  • Email this article
  •  

About the author:

About the author
The42 Team

Contribute to this story:

Leave a Comment
Send a Correction

Read next:

COMMENTS (2)

This is YOUR comments community. Stay civil, stay constructive, stay on topic. Please familiarise yourself with our comments policy here before taking part.
write a comment

    Leave a commentcancel

     

    About Us

    Follow Us

    Corrections

    Policies

    Content copyright © Journal Media Ltd. 2019 Registered in Dublin, registration number: 483623. Registered office: 3rd floor, Latin Hall, Golden Lane, Dublin 8.

    TheJournal.ie supports the work of the Press Council of Ireland and the Office of the Press Ombudsman, and our staff operate within the Code of Practice. You can obtain a copy of the Code, or contact the Council, at www.presscouncil.ie, PH: (01) 6489130, Lo-Call 1890 208 080 or email: info@presscouncil.ie
     

    Please note that TheJournal.ie uses cookies to improve your experience and to provide services and advertising. For more information on cookies please refer to our cookies policy.

    News images provided by Press Association and Photocall Ireland unless otherwise stated. Irish sport images provided by Inpho Photography unless otherwise stated. Wire service provided by Associated Press.

    Journal Media does not control and is not responsible for user created content, posts, comments, submissions or preferences. Users are reminded that they are fully responsible for their own created content and their own posts, comments and submissions and fully and effectively warrant and indemnify Journal Media in relation to such content and their ability to make such content, posts, comments and submissions available. Journal Media does not control and is not responsible for the content of external websites.

    Switch to Mobile Site

    Sites: TheJournal.ie | Noteworthy | The42 | Fora | Boards.ie | Adverts.ie | Daft.ie