Former Manchester City manager takes charge of Liverpool, Ireland coach remains on staff

LIVERPOOL HAVE ANNOUNCED the appointment of Gareth Taylor as their new head coach, marking his return to management in the Women’s Super League after being sacked by Manchester City in March.

His departure ended a five-year stint in charge of the club, where he oversaw the team winning the FA Cup in 2020 and the League Cup in 2022.

Speaking about his new role, Taylor said: “I am delighted to have been appointed as Liverpool’s new head coach.

“Everyone in football knows about the history, size and potential of this club, and I am really looking forward to the task ahead.

“Our aim is to create a team that supporters can be proud of, which plays good football and which will hopefully bring success along the way.”

Advertisement

Taylor joins Liverpool following Matt Beard’s sacking in February. Assistant manager Amber Whiteley — Carla Ward’s number three at Ireland — took interim charge of the team for the remainder of the campaign.

Amber Whiteley (file photo). Alamy Stock Photo Alamy Stock Photo

The Reds eventually finished seventh in the WSL last season with seven wins from 22 matches and reached the semi-finals of the FA Cup in April, where they were beaten by Chelsea.

Liverpool confirmed that Whiteley will remain as an assistant coach, while Taylor’s former assistant Chad Gribble will also join the backroom staff.

Leanne Kiernan is the only Irish player at Liverpool, following Niamh Fahey’s recent retirement.

Liverpool Women managing director Andy O’Boyle said: “I’m absolutely delighted to welcome Gareth to the club.

“This has been a very detailed process and it was clear that Gareth was the outstanding candidate. He has a proven track record of building successful, identity-driven teams and his ability to develop players and help them reach the next level is second to none.

“We have a very clear vision of how we will return LFC Women to the upper echelons of the game and this is a crucial step on that journey.

“We want our team playing with a clear identity as a Liverpool team, playing Liverpool football in front of passionate Liverpool fans.

“Gareth shares that vision and we believe he has the qualities and experience to deliver it.”

Taylor faces a tough test in his first competitive game in charge when Liverpool face Everton in a Merseyside derby clash in their opening WSL fixture at Anfield on 7 September.

Kiernan isn’t the only Irish international to experience managerial change in recent days. North Carolina Courage, the American club Denise O’Sullivan captains, sacked Sean Nahas earlier this week.