Longtime Munster CEO Garrett Fitzgerald passes away aged 65

FORMER MUNSTER CEO Garrett Fitzgerald has passed away at the age of 65 following an illness, the southern province have confirmed.

Fitzgerald served as Munster CEO from 1999 until his retirement last June.

He was the longest-serving chief executive in provincial rugby, spearheading Munster’s success throughout the 2000s and beyond.

Fitzgerald is survived by his wife Áine and their three children, Megan, Jamie and Michael.

Garrett Fitzgerald speaking at a press conference in Thomond Park in 2014. Source: Dan Sheridan/INPHO

Gerry O’Shea, chairman of the Munster Rugby Board, said: “We are deeply saddened by the passing of our colleague and friend Garrett Fitzgerald.

“With a hands-on approach, Garrett was the driving force behind Munster Rugby’s successful transition into the professional era, transforming the province into a club that is held in such high regard across the rugby landscape.

“Showing great humility, Garrett always ensured it was never about him, and it was always about the people of Munster Rugby.

“Playing a leading role in shaping the province’s story through his hard work and committed service over the past twenty years he leaves a lasting legacy that we will forever be grateful for.

“My sincere and heartfelt sympathies go out to Áine, Megan, Jamie and Michael, and Garrett’s extended family and friends.”

Garrett Fitzgerald with Tony McGahan and Shaun Payne in 2008. Source: Donall Farmer/INPHO

Among his accolades, Fitzgerald was awarded an honorary doctorate at the University of Limerick, presented with the Richard Harris Patron’s award, and honoured by the Federation of Irish Sport for his outstanding contribution to sport.

Upon his retirement last summer, Fitzgerald said: “I look back on my time in Munster Rugby with the fondest of memories. I have experienced fantastic days, working with great people in a unique environment, and for this, I am very grateful.”