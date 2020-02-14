This site uses cookies to improve your experience and to provide services and advertising. By continuing to browse, you agree to the use of cookies described in our Cookies Policy. You may change your settings at any time but this may impact on the functionality of the site. To learn more see our Cookies Policy.
OK
Dublin: 6 °C Saturday 15 February, 2020
Advertisement
Trending:
RSS

Tags

See other tags

Tags

Longtime Munster CEO Garrett Fitzgerald passes away aged 65

Fitzgerald served as the province’s chief executive for 20 years, spearheading Munster’s success during the professional era.

By Gavan Casey Friday 14 Feb 2020, 11:51 PM
1 hour ago 2,884 Views 5 Comments
https://the42.ie/5008408
Garrett Fitzgerald.
Image: James Crombie/INPHO
Garrett Fitzgerald.
Garrett Fitzgerald.
Image: James Crombie/INPHO

FORMER MUNSTER CEO Garrett Fitzgerald has passed away at the age of 65 following an illness, the southern province have confirmed.

Fitzgerald served as Munster CEO from 1999 until his retirement last June.

He was the longest-serving chief executive in provincial rugby, spearheading Munster’s success throughout the 2000s and beyond.

Fitzgerald is survived by his wife Áine and their three children, Megan, Jamie and Michael.

garrett-fitzgerald Garrett Fitzgerald speaking at a press conference in Thomond Park in 2014. Source: Dan Sheridan/INPHO

Gerry O’Shea, chairman of the Munster Rugby Board, said: “We are deeply saddened by the passing of our colleague and friend Garrett Fitzgerald.

“With a hands-on approach, Garrett was the driving force behind Munster Rugby’s successful transition into the professional era, transforming the province into a club that is held in such high regard across the rugby landscape.

“Showing great humility, Garrett always ensured it was never about him, and it was always about the people of Munster Rugby.

“Playing a leading role in shaping the province’s story through his hard work and committed service over the past twenty years he leaves a lasting legacy that we will forever be grateful for.

“My sincere and heartfelt sympathies go out to Áine, Megan, Jamie and Michael, and Garrett’s extended family and friends.”

new-munster-coach-tony-mcgahan-munster-ceo-garrett-fitzgerald-and-team-manager-shaun-payne Garrett Fitzgerald with Tony McGahan and Shaun Payne in 2008. Source: Donall Farmer/INPHO

Among his accolades, Fitzgerald was awarded an honorary doctorate at the University of Limerick, presented with the Richard Harris Patron’s award, and honoured by the Federation of Irish Sport for his outstanding contribution to sport.

Upon his retirement last summer, Fitzgerald said: “I look back on my time in Munster Rugby with the fondest of memories. I have experienced fantastic days, working with great people in a unique environment, and for this, I am very grateful.”

  • Share on Facebook
  • Email this article
  •  

About the author:

About the author
Gavan Casey
gavan@the42.ie

Contribute to this story:

Leave a Comment
Send a Correction

Read next:

COMMENTS (5)

This is YOUR comments community. Stay civil, stay constructive, stay on topic. Please familiarise yourself with our comments policy here before taking part.
write a comment

    Leave a commentcancel

     

    About Us

    Follow Us

    Corrections

    Policies

    Content copyright © Journal Media Ltd. 2020 Registered in Dublin, registration number: 483623. Registered office: 3rd floor, Latin Hall, Golden Lane, Dublin 8.

    TheJournal.ie supports the work of the Press Council of Ireland and the Office of the Press Ombudsman, and our staff operate within the Code of Practice. You can obtain a copy of the Code, or contact the Council, at www.presscouncil.ie, PH: (01) 6489130, Lo-Call 1890 208 080 or email: info@presscouncil.ie
     

    Please note that TheJournal.ie uses cookies to improve your experience and to provide services and advertising. For more information on cookies please refer to our cookies policy.

    News images provided by Press Association and Photocall Ireland unless otherwise stated. Irish sport images provided by Inpho Photography unless otherwise stated. Wire service provided by Associated Press.

    Journal Media does not control and is not responsible for user created content, posts, comments, submissions or preferences. Users are reminded that they are fully responsible for their own created content and their own posts, comments and submissions and fully and effectively warrant and indemnify Journal Media in relation to such content and their ability to make such content, posts, comments and submissions available. Journal Media does not control and is not responsible for the content of external websites.

    Switch to Mobile Site

    Sites: TheJournal.ie | Noteworthy | The42 | Fora | Boards.ie | Adverts.ie | Daft.ie