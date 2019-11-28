Sligo Rovers snap up 2017 double winner Garry Buckley from Cork City

GARRY BUCKLEY HAS left hometown club Cork City to join Sligo Rovers for the 2020 League of Ireland season.

Buckley, who came through City’s youth ranks, was a member of the club’s double-winning side in 2017. He won the first of two FAI Cup medals the previous season.

“I’m really excited,” said the 26-year-old midfielder. “It’s a fresh start, a new challenge. It wasn’t something I did lightly. I had to consider many things.

“I could have stayed at Cork and been comfortable. But I wanted to challenge myself and hopefully win another trophy. I’ve won a few but I don’t just want to look back at that. I know Sligo are looking to move towards winning trophies and I’ve bought into that.

“The word Liam [Buckley, Sligo Rovers manager] gave to me was ‘potential’. I can see it. I know from being in the league that the support the club gets, particularly when doing well, is very good. It’s a bit like Cork the way it’s an entire community and the fans drive it.

“You can’t describe the feeling of winning things. I think winning makes you even more hungry. I want it again, and I’ve come here to get it.

“I’ve had a knack of scoring a goal and I’ll certainly be looking to bring that here. My personal target is playing well here firstly. That’s my own target, be at my best. We’ll see as a group what we can achieve, I think it’s clear I’ve signed today with a particular target overall.”

In addition to the silverware that Buckley won during his time at Turner’s Cross, he also made 18 appearances for the club in European competitions.

“It’s a fantastic signing for us,” Sligo boss Liam Buckley said. “He’s won everything with Cork and brings a great deal of experience. I’m really looking forward to working with him.

“He brings height, physicality and I think he’ll be a very positive influence in our dressing room. His overall game will be a major asset to us. Garry is a great lad and a great player that will relish being at this club. It’s a really important signing for us.”

Earlier today, Sligo also announced the signing of 22-year-old midfielder Darragh Noone, who was a member of Shelbourne’s First Division title-winning squad this year.

The42 is on Instagram! Tap the button below on your phone to follow us!