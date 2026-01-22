More Stories
Alamy Stock Photo
FreeIrish Abroad

Dubliner Gary Dicker lands MLS promotion as Charlotte FC assistant coach

Dicker will work alongside Charlotte manager and former Aston Villa boss Dean Smith.
2.03pm, 22 Jan 2026

DUBLIN’S GARY DICKER has been named as the new assistant coach of MLS club Charlotte FC.

The ex-Brighton & Hove Albion player and underage coach spent the 2025 MLS NEXT Pro season in charge of Crown Legacy, Charlotte’s reserve side.

Dicker will work alongside Charlotte manager and former Aston Villa boss Dean Smith.

Dicker, who began his playing career with UCD, replaces Christian Fuchs, who recently was appointed as EFL League Two’s Newport County A.F.C. head coach. 

Dicker was appointed as Crown Legacy FC’s second head coach in club history after impressing as Brighton’s U-21 assistant manager.  

Dicker enjoyed fifteen years in the UK as a player, lining out for the likes of Kilmarnock, Stockport County and Carlisle United.

Author
View comments
Send Tip or Correction
Close
Comments
This is YOUR comments community. Stay civil, stay constructive, stay on topic. Please familiarise yourself with our comments policy here before taking part.
Leave a Comment
    Submit a report
    Please help us understand how this comment violates our community guidelines.
    Thank you for the feedback
    Your feedback has been sent to our team for review.

    Leave a commentcancel

     
    JournalTv
    News in 60 seconds
    The 42 supports the work of the Press Council of Ireland and the Office of the Press Ombudsman, and our staff operate within the Code of Practice. You can obtain a copy of the Code, or contact the Council, at https://www.presscouncil.ie, PH: (01) 6489130, Lo-Call 1800 208 080 or email: mailto:info@presscouncil.ie