Dubliner Gary Dicker lands MLS promotion as Charlotte FC assistant coach

DUBLIN’S GARY DICKER has been named as the new assistant coach of MLS club Charlotte FC.

The ex-Brighton & Hove Albion player and underage coach spent the 2025 MLS NEXT Pro season in charge of Crown Legacy, Charlotte’s reserve side.

Dicker will work alongside Charlotte manager and former Aston Villa boss Dean Smith.

Dicker, who began his playing career with UCD, replaces Christian Fuchs, who recently was appointed as EFL League Two’s Newport County A.F.C. head coach.

Dicker was appointed as Crown Legacy FC’s second head coach in club history after impressing as Brighton’s U-21 assistant manager.

Dicker enjoyed fifteen years in the UK as a player, lining out for the likes of Kilmarnock, Stockport County and Carlisle United.