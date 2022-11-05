'You don't have to take Qatari money': Gary Neville called out on Have I Got News For You

Image: Have I Got News For You

Neville was guest host on Friday's episode of Have I Got News For You.

GARY NEVILLE’S INVOLVEMENT in the Qatar World Cup came under scrutiny during his appearance as guest host on BBC panel show Have I Got News For You, which aired on Friday night.

The former Manchester United defender turned analyst will be working as a commentator for Qatar’s state-owned broadcaster BeIN Sports during the controversial tournament, which starts on 20 November.

Advertisement

Neville tried to shrug off an initial question about how much his former team-mate David Beckham is being paid in his role as an official Qatari ambassador, saying “I don’t know… more than me.”

When panellist Ian Hislop questioned Neville on his own involvement, he explained that “you either highlight the issues and challenges in these countries and speak about them, or you basically don’t say anything and you stay back home and don’t go.

“And I’ve always said we should challenge them.”

“There’s another option,” Hislop responded. “You stay at home and highlight the abuses. You don’t have to go and take the Qataris’ money.

What are they

really like? Rare insights on sport's biggest names from the writers who know them best. Listen to Behind the Lines podcast. Become a Member

“I’m not trying to be tiresome, but it’s just not a very good defence.”

You can read the extended exchange in full below: