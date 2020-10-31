Gaudu climbs to victory on 11th stage of Vuelta but Roglic keeps lead

FRENCHMAN DAVID GAUDA won the 11th stage of the Vuelta a Espana on Saturday on the slopes of La Farrapona as Primoz Roglic finished in a group with his main rivals to retain the overall lead.

Gaudu, who rides for Groupama, pulled away from Spaniard Marc Soler of Movistar in the final metres.

The two were the survivors of a long breakaway on a mountainous ride from Villaviciosa. Soler jumped to sixth in the standings which Slovenian Roglic of Jumbo-Visma tops, although he remains tied on time with Ecuadorian Richard Carapaz of Ineos ….. more to come