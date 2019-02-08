16-year-old Irish goalkeeper Gavin Bazunu completes move to Man City

PROMISING 16-YEAR-OLD Gavin Bazunu has completed a move to Premier League side Man City.

The youngster had previously been on the books at Shamrock Rovers, who confirmed his departure today.

“Gavin has completed the move earlier than we originally expected and we wish Gavin all the very best in his career development at City,” the club’s sporting director Stephen McPhail said.

“Whilst we originally planned for Gavin to stay at Rovers until July and see out his education to complete his Leaving Certificate at our education partner Ashfield College, arrangements have been made to accommodate Gavin doing his studies and moving to Manchester.

“Working with Gavin, his family and the other parties involved we are happy that this is the best scenario for Gavin and for the football club.”

Last October, it was confirmed that a deal had been reached between the two clubs.

According to the Hoops, it was the biggest transfer fee received by an Irish club in the professional era, and was therefore thought to have exceeded the €500,000 Sunderland paid Cork for Roy O’Donovan in 2007.

The Irish underage international made his first-team debut for Shamrock Rovers last June, only four months after turning 16.

He has since gone on to make a number of appearances for the Irish club, featuring in both legs of their Europa League tie against Swedish outfit AIK.

The Dubliner is now set to continue his development at Manchester City.

Bazunu is unlikely to get first-team opportunities in the immediate future, with the more experienced likes of Ederson and Claudio Bravo on the books at the reigning Premier League champions.

