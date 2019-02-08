This site uses cookies to improve your experience and to provide services and advertising. By continuing to browse, you agree to the use of cookies described in our Cookies Policy. You may change your settings at any time but this may impact on the functionality of the site. To learn more see our Cookies Policy.
OK
Dublin: 7 °C Friday 8 February, 2019
Advertisement
Trending:
RSS

Tags

See other tags

Tags

16-year-old Irish goalkeeper Gavin Bazunu completes move to Man City

The youngster had previously been on the books at Shamrock Rovers, who confirmed his departure today.

By Paul Fennessy Friday 8 Feb 2019, 3:09 PM
58 minutes ago 2,102 Views 4 Comments
https://the42.ie/4483514
Gavin Bazunu (file pic).
Image: Ciaran Culligan/INPHO
Gavin Bazunu (file pic).
Gavin Bazunu (file pic).
Image: Ciaran Culligan/INPHO

PROMISING 16-YEAR-OLD Gavin Bazunu has completed a move to Premier League side Man City.

The youngster had previously been on the books at Shamrock Rovers, who confirmed his departure today.

“Gavin has completed the move earlier than we originally expected and we wish Gavin all the very best in his career development at City,” the club’s sporting director Stephen McPhail said.

“Whilst we originally planned for Gavin to stay at Rovers until July and see out his education to complete his Leaving Certificate at our education partner Ashfield College, arrangements have been made to accommodate Gavin doing his studies and moving to Manchester.

“Working with Gavin, his family and the other parties involved we are happy that this is the best scenario for Gavin and for the football club.”

Last October, it was confirmed that a deal had been reached between the two clubs.

According to the Hoops, it was the biggest transfer fee received by an Irish club in the professional era, and was therefore thought to have exceeded the  €500,000 Sunderland paid Cork for Roy O’Donovan in 2007.

The Irish underage international made his first-team debut for Shamrock Rovers last June, only four months after turning 16.

He has since gone on to make a number of appearances for the Irish club, featuring in both legs of their Europa League tie against Swedish outfit AIK.

The Dubliner is now set to continue his development at Manchester City.

Bazunu is unlikely to get first-team opportunities in the immediate future, with the more experienced likes of Ederson and Claudio Bravo on the books at the reigning Premier League champions.

Following a tough Six Nations opening defeat to England, Joe Schmidt will look to regroup against a dangerous Scotland side. This week, Murray Kinsella and Gavan Casey are joined by Bernard Jackman to assess the damage of last weekend and look ahead to the clash in Murrayfield:


Source: The42 Rugby Weekly/SoundCloud

Subscribe to our new podcast, The42 Rugby Weekly, here:

Subscribe

  • Share on Facebook
  • Email this article
  •  

About the author:

About the author
Paul Fennessy
@paulfennessy21
paul@the42.ie

Contribute to this story:

Leave a Comment
Send a Correction

Read next:

COMMENTS (4)

This is YOUR comments community. Stay civil, stay constructive, stay on topic. Please familiarise yourself with our comments policy here before taking part.
write a comment

    Leave a commentcancel

     

    Trending Tags

    SIX NATIONS
    Fired-up Scots look to pile more pain on Schmidt's Ireland and take next step
    Fired-up Scots look to pile more pain on Schmidt's Ireland and take next step
    England make 2 changes to the side that beat Ireland
    France make raft of changes for Six Nations test against England
    GAA
    The Big Fat Christmas Chocolate Quiz
    The Big Fat Christmas Chocolate Quiz
    5 things you didn’t know about Kim Jong Il
    The Sunday Papers: the best of the week’s sportswriting
    FOOTBALL
    'I want to see him happy' - Chelsea boss uncertain over Hazard's future amid Real Madrid speculation
    'I want to see him happy' - Chelsea boss uncertain over Hazard's future amid Real Madrid speculation
    Armagh and Sligo stars set to miss league games as bans are upheld
    We thought Liverpool had won the league, says City star
    IRELAND
    Ireland back row Sean O'Brien to join London Irish after World Cup
    Ireland back row Sean O'Brien to join London Irish after World Cup
    Two years on, Edinburgh bus debacle still a sore spot for Schmidt
    'Summit night was hell on earth' - Ferris scales Kilimanjaro in aid of injured players
    SCOTLAND
    'This is a really dangerous game for Ireland because of last weekend'
    'This is a really dangerous game for Ireland because of last weekend'
    Intercept specialist Stockdale wary of Russell traps
    Injuries bring World Cup to mind as Schmidt seeks flexibility

    About Us

    Follow Us

    Corrections

    Policies

    Content copyright © Journal Media Ltd. 2019 Registered in Dublin, registration number: 483623. Registered office: 3rd floor, Latin Hall, Golden Lane, Dublin 8.

    TheJournal.ie is a full participating member of the Press Council of Ireland and supports the Office of the Press Ombudsman. This scheme in addition to defending the freedom of the press, offers readers a quick, fair and free method of dealing with complaints that they may have in relation to articles that appear on our pages. To contact the Office of the Press Ombudsman Lo-Call 1890 208 080 or go to www.pressombudsman.ie or www.presscouncil.ie

    Please note that TheJournal.ie uses cookies to improve your experience and to provide services and advertising. For more information on cookies please refer to our cookies policy.

    News images provided by Press Association and Photocall Ireland unless otherwise stated. Irish sport images provided by Inpho Photography unless otherwise stated. Wire service provided by Associated Press.

    Journal Media does not control and is not responsible for user created content, posts, comments, submissions or preferences. Users are reminded that they are fully responsible for their own created content and their own posts, comments and submissions and fully and effectively warrant and indemnify Journal Media in relation to such content and their ability to make such content, posts, comments and submissions available. Journal Media does not control and is not responsible for the content of external websites.

    Switch to Mobile Site

    Sites: TheJournal.ie | The42.ie | DailyEdge.ie | Fora.ie | Boards.ie | Adverts.ie | Daft.ie