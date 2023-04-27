Advertisement
# Axed
Gavin Bazunu dropped for first time as Southampton bid for Premier League survival
The Saints’ No.1 goalkeeper had been an ever-present all season but won’t start against Bournemouth tonight.
GAVIN BAZUNU HAS been dropped by manager Ruben Selles as Southampton prepare for a crucial relegation scrap with Bournemouth tonight.

The Republic of Ireland goalkeeper had been one of only two Saints players to feature in every minute of their previous 32 Premier League games this season – along with captain James Ward-Prowse – but he has been replaced in the starting XI by veteran back-up Alex McCarthy.

Southampton are rooted to the bottom of the table but could go to within three points of safety with a win.

Second from bottom Everton are also in action this evening, hosting Newcastle United at Goodison Park, but Ireland captain Seamus Coleman misses out on a place in the Toffees’ squad as he continues to recover from injury.

