George North ruled out of Lions tour by knee injury that requires surgery

The 29-year-old ruptured his ACL at the weekend.

By Press Association Wednesday 28 Apr 2021, 10:29 AM
1 hour ago 2,408 Views 5 Comments
Heartbroken: North will miss the Lions' series against South Africa.
Image: SIPA USA/PA Images
WALES STAR George North is out of contention for the British and Irish Lions tour of South Africa after confirming he has suffered a serious knee injury.

It is a major blow for Lions head coach Warren Gatland, who names his squad next week.

North was hurt during Ospreys’ victory over Cardiff Blues last weekend, and he tweeted: “Sport can be cruel.

“We all know the risks when we take the field. Unfortunately, I ruptured my ACL (anterior cruciate ligament) on Saturday and will need surgery next week. Heartbroken is an understatement.”

The normal recovery period for such an injury is six-nine months.

Press Association

Read next:

