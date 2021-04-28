George North ruled out of Lions tour by knee injury that requires surgery

Heartbroken: North will miss the Lions' series against South Africa.

WALES STAR George North is out of contention for the British and Irish Lions tour of South Africa after confirming he has suffered a serious knee injury.

It is a major blow for Lions head coach Warren Gatland, who names his squad next week.

North was hurt during Ospreys’ victory over Cardiff Blues last weekend, and he tweeted: “Sport can be cruel.

“We all know the risks when we take the field. Unfortunately, I ruptured my ACL (anterior cruciate ligament) on Saturday and will need surgery next week. Heartbroken is an understatement.”

The normal recovery period for such an injury is six-nine months.