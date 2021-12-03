Georgie Kelly and Stephen Bradley among the winners at PFAI awards

BOHEMIANS STAR Georgie Kelly was named PFAI Player of the Year on Friday night after a phenomenal 26-goal season.

The Donegal native overcame strong competition from Shamrock Rovers defender Roberto Lopes and St Patrick’s Athletic midfielder Chris Forrester to win the award.

Elsewhere, another Bohs player was rewarded, as Dawson Devoy took home the Young Player of the Year award ahead of team-mate Ross Tierney and UCD striker Colm Whelan.

Stephen Bradley was named Manager of the Year, after guiding Shamrock Rovers to the Premier Division title — now ex-St Pat’s boss Stephen O’Donnell and Derry City coach Ruadhri Higgins were the other nominees.

Shelbourne did the double in terms of First Division accolades, with Ryan Brennan and Ian Morris claiming the respective player and manager gongs, despite the latter’s subsequent departure from the club.

Meanwhile, Ireland and Man City/Portsmouth youngster Gavin Bazunu was named the Overseas Player of the Year, and Heather Payne took home the Women’s International Player of the Year award.