A FIRST SITTING with the media for Ger Brennan as Dublin manager and almost 25 minutes of back and forth before the plug is pulled by handlers.

All told, it was pretty informative with most of the big questions answered.

For starters, he explained that he didn’t leave the Louth job because the Dublin vacancy arose. He was leaving the freshly minted Leinster champions anyhow because he’d ‘given everything to it’ and felt a ‘fresh set of eyes’ was required.

In fact, managing his native county wasn’t one of those things he was desperate to achieve in his career.

“I’m kind of open to where the universe or the spirit might be leading you,” said the 40-year-old who has discussed his deep faith and religious beliefs in the past.

And what about trying to coax Brian Fenton, Jack McCaffrey and Paul Mannion, to name just a few, out of retirement?

“I have an open door policy,” shrugged Brennan, who revealed that he met Fenton over the summer in Chicago and concluded that the Raheny man is ‘happy enough travelling the world’.

Ger Brennan and Brian Fenton after the 2024 Leinster final. Tom Maher / INPHO Tom Maher / INPHO / INPHO

“But if Brian Fenton, Paul Mannion, Jack McCaffrey, if those fellas have the hunger and the desire to go at it again and they’re fit and in form, I’d certainly look at them. If they’re not fit and in form and don’t have the hunger, they’ve given so much already, then you’re taking someone else’s spot at that stage.”

Brennan bared his teeth at another stage of the conversation too, when asked if any players have told him they definitely won’t be available for 2026.

“No, there’s probably a few people I haven’t informed yet either (who won’t be staying),” he deadpanned.

“I won’t be chasing people and if people want to play for Dublin it’ll be certainly on mine and the management team’s terms, in how we’re going to go about our business.”

It wasn’t until the very end of the discussion, and a question about the identity that he will try to imprint on this Dublin group, that Brennan really came alive.

“That’s a very good question and I will look at how I tried to play myself in that, that whether you win or lose, you die with your boots on,” said the former centre-back.

Ger Brennan in action for Dublin in 2013 against Meath. Morgan Treacy / INPHO Morgan Treacy / INPHO / INPHO

“In Dublin setups, given the volume of players, and that’s something I would have mentioned before with my Louth hat on, that was one of the primary differences, the volume of players to select from, so if Dublin players are dying with their boots on, then they’re going to be at the latter end of the championship more often than not.

“That’s what I would hope that fans and commentators alike would be able to say about Dublin teams.

“It doesn’t bother me once they’re doing the job and giving it their best and they’re doing everything for the team. It’s amazing what can be achieved when it doesn’t matter who takes the credit. I’d be looking for fellas who would share that value.”

Brennan will be assisted by former Dublin players Stephen Cluxton, Dean Rock and Denis Bastick. Cluxton, 44 this winter, hasn’t confirmed his retirement from playing but, according to Brennan, will focus exclusively on a backroom role in 2026.

One of the management’s early tasks will be to convene a regional tournament throughout November to hopefully ‘unearth a couple of gems’.

“When Pat Gilroy came in, it worked and it unearthed Michael Darragh MacAuley and Kevin McManamon and a few others,” noted Brennan.

Ger Brennan. Dan Sheridan / INPHO Dan Sheridan / INPHO / INPHO

He is hoping that the O’Byrne Cup competition will be reinstated in January too, after a year’s break, to look at more possible recruits.

“I would see the O’Byrne Cup as a developmental opportunity to look at up-and-coming players playing for their county with a crowd there, which would give us an opportunity to see where they’re at,” said the two-time All-Ireland medallist.

“Are you going to be playing some of your key guys in the O’Byrne Cup? You’re not but you’re looking to try to unearth maybe four or five new fellas that could come in and add value to the setup for the 2026 National League.”

On the new rules, Brennan reiterated his unease with long-range frees being worth two points and claimed the 50-metre penalty introduced this year is too punitive also.

Ultimately, he’ll be viewed and judged in the same manner as his predecessors, by the amount of silverware collected on his watch. Dublin are currently joint fifth favourites for the 2026 All-Ireland after a couple of difficult seasons.

“Results don’t lie, Dublin are out of the top four and that’s where they currently sit,” said the former All-Star.

“So the primary task is to get back into that top four and push for All-Ireland contention for the 2026 season. Success leaves clues, so you have to look at the champions and some of their key metrics and you measure that against Dublin’s output the last couple of seasons and you see where they are. You know where you are then and you try to bridge that gap, it’s a simple enough process actually.”

Given how Kerry dismantled then holders Armagh and later Donegal with two-pointers in this year’s All-Ireland series, that’s an area he will go after.

“That’s an obvious area for improvement,” he nodded, pointing also to their kick-out strategies.

If it all goes well for Brennan, he might even get a run at the Áras some day, a la predecessor Gavin.

“I was fortunate to play under him for three years and (to see) his ability to lead and share his vision and to bring people together,” said Brennan. “I think he would be a great fit for the Presidency and he will certainly have my vote as a person, not as a Dublin manager, that’s not part of my remit. But as Ger Brennan, I’m delighted for Jim.”

The newly appointed Dublin senior football manager, Ger Brennan, pictured during his first media briefing at Staycity Aparthotels, Dublin City Centre.