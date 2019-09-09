Mayo's Cafferkey announces inter-county retirement after 104 appearances

MAYO FULL-BACK GER Cafferkey has this evening announced his decision to retire from inter-county football after 104 senior appearances for his county.

Cafferkey announced his retirement on Monday evening. Source: Oisin Keniry/INPHO

The 32-year-old made his championship debut against New York back in 2009 and became an ever-present member of Mayo’s backline for the best part of a decade.

During his inter-county career, Cafferkey won six Connacht senior football championship titles, an All-Ireland U21 medal, three Connacht U21 crowns and was named an All-Star in 2012.

“It’s been a privilege to represent Mayo but I’ve decided to call it a day,” he said.

