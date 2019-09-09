This site uses cookies to improve your experience and to provide services and advertising. By continuing to browse, you agree to the use of cookies described in our Cookies Policy. You may change your settings at any time but this may impact on the functionality of the site. To learn more see our Cookies Policy.
Mayo's Cafferkey announces inter-county retirement after 104 appearances

The full-back won six Connacht senior football championships during his inter-county career.

By The42 Team Monday 9 Sep 2019, 10:54 PM
25 minutes ago 1,191 Views No Comments
MAYO FULL-BACK GER Cafferkey has this evening announced his decision to retire from inter-county football after 104 senior appearances for his county.

ger-cafferkey-after-the-game Cafferkey announced his retirement on Monday evening. Source: Oisin Keniry/INPHO

The 32-year-old made his championship debut against New York back in 2009 and became an ever-present member of Mayo’s backline for the best part of a decade.

During his inter-county career, Cafferkey won six Connacht senior football championship titles, an All-Ireland U21 medal, three Connacht U21 crowns and was named an All-Star in 2012. 

“It’s been a privilege to represent Mayo but I’ve decided to call it a day,” he said.

