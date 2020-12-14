BE PART OF THE TEAM

Former Liverpool manager Gerard Houllier passes away aged 73

The Frenchman won three cups with the Reds during the 2000/2001 season.

By Gavan Casey Monday 14 Dec 2020, 11:08 AM
Gerard Houllier (1947-2020).
Image: Neal Simpson
Gerard Houllier (1947-2020).
Image: Neal Simpson

FRENCH FOOTBALL MANAGER Gérard Houllier, who won the Uefa Cup, FA Cup and two league cups with Liverpool, has died aged 73.

Paris Saint-Germain and Lens first confirmed the passing of their former manager, who was in charge at Liverpool from 1998 to 2004. In a statement on Twitter, the Premier League champions later said: “We are mourning the passing of our treble-winning manager, Gérard Houllier.

“The thoughts of everyone at Liverpool Football Club are with Gérard’s family and many friends.

“Rest in peace, Gérard Houllier 1947-2020.”

Houllier was also France national team manager from 1992 to 1993.

He left day-to-day management after departing Aston Villa in 2011, and more recently worked as the head of global football for the Red Bull group which owns RB Leipzig, RB Salzburg and the New York Red Bulls, as well as in an advisory position for another of his former clubs, Lyon.

Per L’Équipe, Houllier passed away following a heart operation in Paris. He had endured heart complications throughout his career.

In October 2001, he fell ill at half-time of a match between Liverpool and Leeds and was diagnosed with an aortic dissection which required emergency surgery and led to a five-month spell out of the dugout.

Houllier suffered further health problems while with Villa. He was admitted to hospital on 20 April 2011 after again falling ill, and would not return to work before stepping down by mutual consent at the end of the 2010/11 season.

On news of his passing, former Liverpool striker Michael Owen said: “Absolutely heartbroken to hear that my old boss, Gérard Houllier, has sadly passed away. A great manager and a genuinely caring man.

Former Everton striker and longtime Match of the Day presenter Gary Lineker described the Frenchman as “one of football’s smartest, warmest and loveliest people.”

About the author:

About the author
Gavan Casey
gavan@the42.ie

