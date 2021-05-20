BE PART OF THE TEAM

Access exclusive podcasts, interviews and analysis with a monthly or annual membership

Become A Member
Membership : Access or Sign Up
Dublin: 11°C Thursday 20 May 2021
Advertisement

German World Cup winner to retire at end of season

Sami Khedira is set to hang up his boots.

By AFP Thursday 20 May 2021, 1:59 PM
1 hour ago 2,004 Views 0 Comments
https://the42.ie/5442832
Sami Khedira (file pic).
Image: DPA/PA Images
Sami Khedira (file pic).
Sami Khedira (file pic).
Image: DPA/PA Images

SAMI KHEDIRA will retire when the Bundesliga season finishes this weekend, the former Germany midfielder announced on Wednesday.

“It’s a pretty tough step, but the only right one. 15 years of professional football have left their mark,” Hertha Berlin’s Khedira told reporters in the German capital.

Khedira, a World Cup winner in 2014, made the last of his 77 appearances for his national team in the infamous 2-0 defeat to South Korea four years later in Russia, when the holders crashed out at the group stage.

The 34-year-old started his career at Stuttgart, where he won the 2007 Bundesliga title.

He joined Real Madrid after the 2010 World Cup finals, recovering from a serious knee injury at the start of 2013/14 to win that season’s Champions League final.

Khedira won a World Cup winners medal in Brazil despite having to withdraw from Germany’s starting line-up before the final after picking up an injury during the warm-up.

He switched to Juventus in 2015, but after winning five Serie A titles, he did not make a single appearance for Juve this season before signing for Hertha in February until the end of the campaign.

He has been restricted by injury to eight Bundesliga games.

Be part
of the team

Access exclusive podcasts, interviews and analysis with a monthly or annual membership.

Become a Member

Despite a career plagued by injury, Khedira insists the “intensity, pain and agony were worth it at the end of the day”.

“At the same time,” he added, “I have to say that the football business is tough as nails.”

About the author:

About the author
AFP

Contribute to this story:

Leave a Comment
Send a Correction

Read next:

COMMENTS

This is YOUR comments community. Stay civil, stay constructive, stay on topic. Please familiarise yourself with our comments policy here before taking part.
write a comment

    Leave a commentcancel

     

    About Us

    Follow Us

    Corrections

    Policies

    Content copyright © Journal Media Ltd. 2021 Registered in Dublin, registration number: 483623. Registered office: 3rd floor, Latin Hall, Golden Lane, Dublin 8.

    TheJournal.ie supports the work of the Press Council of Ireland and the Office of the Press Ombudsman, and our staff operate within the Code of Practice. You can obtain a copy of the Code, or contact the Council, at www.presscouncil.ie, PH: (01) 6489130, Lo-Call 1890 208 080 or email: info@presscouncil.ie
     

    Please note that TheJournal.ie uses cookies to improve your experience and to provide services and advertising. For more information on cookies please refer to our cookies policy.

    News images provided by Press Association and Photocall Ireland unless otherwise stated. Irish sport images provided by Inpho Photography unless otherwise stated. Wire service provided by Associated Press.

    Journal Media does not control and is not responsible for user created content, posts, comments, submissions or preferences. Users are reminded that they are fully responsible for their own created content and their own posts, comments and submissions and fully and effectively warrant and indemnify Journal Media in relation to such content and their ability to make such content, posts, comments and submissions available. Journal Media does not control and is not responsible for the content of external websites.

    Switch to Mobile Site

    Sites: TheJournal.ie | Noteworthy | The42 | Boards.ie | Adverts.ie | Daft.ie